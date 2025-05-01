British Royal Marine Held Under "Terrorism Act" For Questioning DEI Policies

In 2015 the US Marines carried out a study to discern if women could fulfill combat duty roles within mixed gender units. The study followed an aggressive push by the Pentagon and the Obama Administration to expand female participation on the front line. This included the much hyped inclusion of women in Army Rangers training - The program was later exposed for giving special treatment to the female trainees and lowering their fitness standards. In essence, it was the beginning of DEI within elite units in the military.

However, the Marines study relied on merit based standards and was not skewed to make the Pentagon brass happy. It told the truth: Women and mixed gender units offer dismal performance in the field under pressure.

Data collected during a months-long experiment showed Marine teams with female members performed at lower overall levels, completed tasks more slowly and fired weapons with less accuracy than their all-male counterparts. In addition, female Marines sustained significantly higher injury rates and demonstrated lower levels of physical performance capacity overall, officials said. Any unit with women was dragged down.

DEI is a disaster for most endeavors, but it is especially deadly in the military where performance and merit determine life and death. It also causes divisions and distrust; if a soldier cannot be counted on to perform tasks to a certain level of expertise then they can put the entire unit at risk.

Furthermore, women would likely act as a distraction in the field and in combat for a number of reasons which should be obvious to anyone with half a brain.

These same concerns are practical and apply to any fighting force around the world, they are not specific to the US. That's why it's disturbing (but not surprising) that the British government is now holding soldiers under their "Terrorism Act" for questioning the idea of women in combat.

In what the Telegraph refers to as a "highly unusual move", a serving member of the Royal Marines, an elite corp, has publicly warned about the lowering of standards for female trainees, stating that lives could be at risk.

The commando says that up to 1,000 of his fellow Marines backed a private letter to military chiefs raising fears that so-called diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) policies were in danger of creating an “unrecognisable, weak and compromised version of the corps”. The letter claimed that some women at the Commando Training Centre were being “artificially pushed through training”, resulting in what was described as “unearned paper-passes”.

Given that this same process of lowering standards for female trainees has been observed in the past in the US military, it's not surprising that the same thing is happening in Britain. And given the British government's cult-like obsession with far-left ideology, the imposition of DEI will probably be unstoppable and catastrophic for fighting forces.

But the problem goes well beyond the risks of war. The soldier in question has now been reportedly held by Police Scotland while entering the country after a holiday, and detained under the British "Terrorism Act" because he has voiced such warnings. He says government officials initially dismissed the letter or petition as a product of "Russian bots", then held an internal inquiry to investigate the soldiers involved.

“They tell me that they deal with security leaks. And they essentially try and make what is a genuine issue look like it was just some uppity Marines that are just being sexist, being evil... It’s absurd because we wrote that in the survey, that we were concerned that... we will be painted as sexists. And that is exactly how they treated us. Telling me that I should be concerned for my career. Telling me that I should comply for the sake of myself and my family..."

“I ask them: ‘Am I being detained?’ They say: ‘No, you’re not being detained, but we’re holding you here under the Terrorism Act. And I’m just shaking my head in this instance. And I said: ‘Have I committed any acts of terrorism? Am I expected to commit any acts of terrorism?’ And they said: ‘No, we have you here because of your views...'"

The British government does not deny that the commando was flown to London for questioning; nor that he was detained by Police Scotland under counter-terrorism legislation. Whitehall sources have suggested that Police Scotland was concerned he may be linked to “extreme far-Right politics.” However, he was not charged, and continues to serve as a Royal Marine commando (for now).

Going public was a smart move for the soldier, as it has likely helped to prevent the government from burying him outright. Britain under leftist Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spiraled into an Orwellian nightmare as the government actively hunts down anyone that openly questions DEI initiatives and mass immigration policies. Many have already gone to prison simply for posting criticism and memes on social media.

Analysts within Britain have suggested that the country is on the verge of civil war. The progressive politicians in power would be caught at a disadvantage if the public knew that elite soldiers in the military do not support leftist policies and might very well be on the side of populist reforms.