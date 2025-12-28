British Teacher Branded A Terrorist Threat For Showing Trump Videos In US Politics Class

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a chilling display of ideological censorship, a veteran teacher in Britain has been referred to the government’s Prevent counter-terrorism program simply for showing videos of President Trump to his A-level students during a lesson on U.S. politics.

The incident unfolded at Henley College in Oxfordshire, where the teacher—a qualified educator since the mid-1990s and —introduced clips from Trump’s inauguration and campaign to illustrate the recent U.S. election.

Just days after Trump’s victory, two students complained, claiming the material was “biased” and left them “emotionally disturbed,” with one even alleging nightmares. The college swiftly escalated the matter to the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO), who prioritized a Prevent referral, warning that the teacher’s views “could be perceived as radical,” potentially amounting to a hate crime or radicalisation.

The teacher, speaking out against this farce, described the ordeal as “completely jarring. It’s dystopian, like something from a George Orwell novel.”

He added, “It was just terrifying; just mind-boggling. We were discussing the US election, Trump had just won and I showed a couple of videos from the Trump campaign. Next thing, I was accused of bias. One of the students said they were emotionally disturbed and claimed to have had nightmares.”

Firmly rejecting the extremist label, the teacher, a self described “mainstream Republican,” stated “I am not an extremist,” and accused the college of “complete Left-wing bias,” noting, “They don’t tolerate anything about Donald Trump.”

The college’s official communication hammered the point, alleging the teacher had “shown your students videos of Donald Trump, his campaign, propaganda and other videos which are unrelated to what is being taught.”

Meanwhile, the LADO’s report escalated the hysteria: “There is concern that this behaviour could cause harm to a child, there could be a criminal offence from the views which could constitute a hate crime and it’s possible that his promoting of views could be radicalisation.”

In the end, the teacher settled for a modest £2,000 payoff and resigned from his role, effectively driven out for daring to present balanced political discourse.

This case exposes a grotesque reality in British education. How is it that showing footage of the duly elected U.S. President in a class explicitly about American politics gets you flagged as a potential terrorist?

There is also a horrible double standard where schools freely indoctrinate kids with outright fabrications, such as pushing “non-fiction” books claiming Black people built Stonehenge, and were integral in other historical developments, part of a “decolonizing” push that insists Britain was “a black country for more than 7,000 years before white people came.”

The hypocrisy deepens with radical gender ideology flooding classrooms. Trans lobbyists from Stonewall are demanding over 300 schools scrap terms like “boys and girls,” opting for neutral language, gender-neutral bathrooms, and identical uniforms—all under the guise of “inclusion.” Schools paying into Stonewall’s scheme must embed LGBTQ+ propaganda across the curriculum, ignoring government guidance against promoting “gender identity ideology.”

This teacher-shaming fits into a broader, sinister trend: the UK government’s push to teach children how to “spot extremist content and misinformation” in schools, embedding “critical thinking” that suspiciously aligns with establishment narratives.

Under the Labour government, kids are being indoctrinated to analyse articles and websites and weed out “putrid conspiracy theories,” grooming the next generation to police thought.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has warned: “If the parameters that are set are to say to every kid, if you read a post that questions net zero and global warming, it will be extreme content, and a lie, if you read a post that even dares to question levels of immigration, legal or illegal into Britain, that that’s extremist, then you start to set a narrative for a future generation that is fundamentally undemocratic.” He labeled Prime Minister Keir Starmer the “biggest threat to free speech” in British history.

The Free Speech Union charges that child safeguarding is being twisted to muzzle “unfashionable opinions,” especially those leaning right. In an era where globalist agendas prioritise control over truth, this episode serves as a stark warning. If discussing a world leader like Trump lands you in the crosshairs of counter-terror watchdogs, what’s next for parents, educators, or anyone challenging the narrative?

True freedom demands we dismantle this censorship machine before it silences us all—starting with reclaiming our schools for honest, unbiased education.

