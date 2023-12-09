Brits May Be Forced To Take Selfie Before Watching Porn

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Brits may be forced to take a selfie and upload it to an adult website before watching porn under new rules to protect children.

Ofcom could force websites to use “facial age estimation” technology to confirm users are age appropriate.

Such technology is seen as more “privacy-friendly” because it would avoid viewers having to upload personal IDs or credit card information.

However, the shame aspect of having to take a selfie in order to watch hardcore pornography is very likely not just to prevent children accessing such material, but adults too.

Porn websites assert that they delete the selfies immediately after confirmation.

Users who look under the age of 25 may have to provide further ID information to access adult websites.

Studies show that a quarter of children in the UK have seen porn by age 11, with the average age children first see it being 13.

The new rules are expected to be enforced in 2025 after a period of review.

“Pornography is too readily accessible to children online, and the new online safety laws are clear that must change,” said Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcom’s chief executive. “Regardless of their approach, we expect all services to offer robust protection to children from stumbling across pornography, and also to take care that privacy rights and freedoms for adults to access legal content are safeguarded,” she added.

A workaround for people who want to avoid having to take a selfie might be to check out Ai influencers, which are verging on being pornographic anyway.

