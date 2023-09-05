'In Broad Daylight & In Front Of Kids': Disturbing Video Shows Maryland Cop Getting Into Backseat With Woman

A viral video shows a police officer in Prince George's County, a county in Maryland that borders Washington, D.C., taking what appears to be a young woman into the back of his police cruiser in broad daylight while kids play just feet away. It's unclear what the officer and young woman did in the back of the cruiser.

A video posted on TikTok of a Prince George’s County Police officer has gone viral… I think I might know why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/sTX08SsNxh — MoCo PG News (@MoCoPGNews) September 5, 2023

Maryland Bureau Chief for 7News DC Brad Bell confirmed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Prince George's County Police Department's "command staff is aware" of the viral video circulating on multiple social media platforms. He said the police department has "opened an investigation into the circumstances."

.@PGPDNews says “command staff is aware” of this viral video and they’ve opened an investigation into the circumstances. https://t.co/XdG4P1BEsc — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) September 5, 2023

... and it appears the officer was suspended.

#BREAKING: @PGPDNews spokesperson says the department has suspended the officer seen in the viral video of him getting into the back of a police cruiser with a female (unidentified).



Unclear if PGPD will release the office's name @fox5dchttps://t.co/St8Be8eUmm

