Brown University Prof Bans Take-Home Exams After Mass-Cheating

Authored by Jennifer Kabbany via The College Fix,

A Brown University professor says he will no longer allow students to take exams at home after he caught a large chunk of his class cheating on a test.

Economics Professor Roberto Serrano said he allowed students to take a midterm at home, and 40 students, nearly half the class, earned a perfect 100; among the 86 students in the class, the average overall class score was 96, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported July 6.

“I immediately knew that something was fishy. In previous editions of the course, the average grade in the midterm ranged from 65 to 80,” the Ivy League professor said.

He said further review seemed to confirm his suspicions, so he told the class:

“I’m not going to declare it void for now. I’m going to give the class a chance to prove me wrong. If the distribution of grades in the final exam looks roughly similar to the distribution of grades on the midterm, then I’ll count the midterm. If not, I will declare the midterm null and void. Also, the final will be in person.”

Serrano told the Chronicle that, unfortunately, his fears were confirmed.

“Between the midterm in March and the final in May, there was a consistent flow of students dropping the class — many of them had scored 100 on the midterm,” he said.

“Of the 59 students that took the final, 19 of them failed, so they also failed the course. Quite a few showed up, signed the exam, and turned it in blank. The average grade for this final was by far the lowest in the history of this course.”

Underscoring the cheating scandal, Serrano is blind, and has had to overcome numerous hurdles as a student and an academic.

Asked what he thinks of students taking the easy route, Serrano said they’re only selling themselves short.

“A culture of effort and hard work should be inherent to learning. I worry many of our students now have the wrong idea, believing that the answer to any question can be obtained with a couple of clicks of the mouse,” he told the Chronicle.

“I tell them that years from now, their grades won’t matter. What will matter is how much they learned and how much stayed in their brain.”