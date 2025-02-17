"Bruh": Musk Shuts Down Fetterman Over Deep State DOGE Disinfo

It seems like every time we get close to liking Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) for having the occasional rational thought, he gets 'handled' and starts toeing the party line.

Well, it happened again. On Monday, Fetterman regurgitated the new deep state talking point that Elon Musk's DOGE team is full of bad actors who are going to steal our personal data after the Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency was going to audit the IRS (which Chinese hackers breached in December in a 'major incident' Democrats didn't give two shits about).

"I want to save billions of your money and make our government more efficient," Fetterman said on X, along with a screenshot of a Politico article fear mongering over Musk and team - adding. "Rummaging through your personal shit is *not* that."

I want to save billions of your money and make our government more efficient.



Rummaging through your personal shit is *not* that.



A party of chaos loses—always. pic.twitter.com/vMvNtnHqrr — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 17, 2025

To which Musk replied: "Bruh, if I wanted to rummage through random personal shit, I could have done that at PAYPAL. Hello???"

"Having tens of millions of people marked in Social Security as “ALIVE” when they are definitely dead is a HUGE problem," referring to what appears to be massive fraud within the US Social Security system that Fetterman apparently doesn't think is a big deal.

"Some of these people would have been alive before America existed as a country. Think about that for a second …"

Bruh, if I wanted to rummage through random personal shit, I could have done that at PAYPAL. Hello???



Having tens of millions of people marked in Social Security as “ALIVE” when they are definitely dead is a HUGE problem.



Obviously.



Some of these people would have been alive… https://t.co/L17rSBR1Tb pic.twitter.com/6hBqAJ5TbF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

Let's see if Fetterman gets another tap on the shoulder.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

In their defense, some of them don’t look a day over 125 — CloudStride Guy™ (@cloudstridetech) February 17, 2025

* * *

Special Offer: Buy 2 bags of ZH Coffee and get 5% off plus a free vacuum insulated ZH Tumbler (white) from ZH Store!