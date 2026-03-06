"Bruh, You Were Calling For War With Iran A Month Ago"

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

In a stunning display of hypocrisy, neocon warmonger Bill Kristol is now trashing the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran—dubbed “Epic Fury”—despite agitating for military action against the regime for the past 25 years.

Kristol has spent years pushing to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, and was even still doing so in January, only to pivot into full sabotage mode now that Trump has pulled the trigger.

Whether you’re for or against this military action, or waiting to see how it all pans out, we can all agree that Kristol is the most odious TDS-infected worm of a man.

Maybe Rubio should stop inventing "imminent threats" to justify the war his administration started and get to work doing his department's job of helping Americans in the war zone they created. https://t.co/hVFtT81cBi — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 3, 2026

Kristol’s recent outburst came in a tweet where he incredibly accused the administration of fabricating reasons for the conflict.

Responding to complaints about Americans stranded amid the chaos, Kristol wrote: “Maybe Rubio should stop inventing ‘imminent threats’ to justify the war his administration started and get to work doing his department’s job of helping Americans in the war zone they created.”

This criticism flies in the face of Kristol’s own record. Back in 2012, through his role at The Weekly Standard, Kristol declared it was time to say no to Iranian nukes. He positioned himself as a hawk on Iran, prioritizing prevention of their nuclear program above all.

Even before this as a part of the Project For A New American Century, Kristol backed regime change in Iran.

Fast forward to January 2026, and Kristol was still at it, slamming the administration’s focus on Greenland as a distraction while urging prioritization of Iran. As one observer noted in a tweet: “Bill Kristol claims the U.S. invented a reason to attack Iran. He is opposing the position that we needed to go into that country to liberate the citizens that was promoted by…Bill Kristol.”

Bill Kristol claims the U.S. invented a reason to attack Iran.

He is opposing the position that we needed to go into that country to liberate the citizens that was promoted by...Bil Kristol. pic.twitter.com/lKLayrm9u4 — Lie-Able Sources (@LieAbleSources) March 4, 2026

The backlash to Kristol’s tweet was swift and brutal, with users on X dredging up his past calls for war to highlight the hypocrisy. One reply captured the sentiment perfectly: “Bruh you were calling for war with Iran a month ago.”

Bruh you were calling for war with Iran a month ago pic.twitter.com/W3vYJ8W40f — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 3, 2026

Bill Kristol doing the current thing while ignoring his support for it two months ago. pic.twitter.com/Jx6ruiqih5 — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) March 3, 2026

Now I know you were all just paid. It’s absolutely confirmed at this point you get a talking point and they pay you to say it. pic.twitter.com/GJlRzGJzql — Florida Breeze (@Fl941_SRQ) March 3, 2026

Did you know you're Bill Kristol — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 3, 2026

These responses underscore how Kristol’s flip has alienated even those who once shared his views, revealing his opposition as rooted in personal animus rather than policy.

This isn’t Kristol’s first rodeo in exposing his anti-Trump bias. He previously stated that he’d much rather see shadowy bureaucrats running things over the duly elected president, with one responder noting: “You’re saying you prefer not knowing who’s running the country just because you hate the person the American people chose as president?”

Others tied it to potential self-interest: “For you, the deep state is preferable because you are listed as the President of Defending Democracy (EIN 831567380) which is an indirect beneficiary of USAID through Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. You are exposed.”

That deep state preference now aligns seamlessly with his Iran flip. Kristol’s pattern is clearly to undermine at all costs, even if it means contradicting his lifelong warmongering.

Kristol’s about-face exposes the rot in establishment conservatism, where hatred for Trump trumps national security.

