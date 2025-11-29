Brussels Bends The Knee: EU Signs Off On Deep Tariff Cuts For American Goods

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

European Union (EU) countries have endorsed sweeping tariff cuts for American farm and manufactured products, adopting negotiating mandates that move the bloc closer to eliminating all remaining duties on U.S. industrial goods and opening new preferential access for a broad range of American agricultural exports.

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on July 16, 2025. Yves Herman /Reuters

The decision by the European Council, announced on Nov. 28, clears the way for talks with the European Parliament on two regulations that implement the tariff elements of the Aug. 21 EU–U.S. Joint Statement—an accord that aims to stabilize transatlantic trade ties, reduce tensions, and rebalance two-way commerce amid lingering disputes over metals, tariffs, and digital-sector rules.

The first regulation would zero out the EU’s remaining customs duties on U.S. industrial goods and establish new tariff-rate quotas and reduced tariffs for U.S. seafood and non-sensitive agricultural products, including a host of items identified in the joint statement—tree nuts, dairy, fruits and vegetables, processed foods, soybean oil, pork, bison meat, and planting seeds.

The second regulation would extend the bloc’s five-year duty suspension on live and frozen lobster past the July 2025 expiration date—and widen the scope to include processed lobster.

EU officials described the package as a major step toward restoring “stability and predictability” to the EU–U.S. trade relationship that accounts for 30 percent of global trade and roughly $2 trillion in goods and services annually, with mutual investment totaling $5.4 trillion in 2023.

The European Council’s Friday decision to endorse the two regulations comes in response to a late-August proposal by the European Commission to slash tariffs on U.S. industrial goods and extend preferential access for American seafood and non-sensitive agricultural products as required under the Aug. 21 trade deal.

Stronger Safeguards for Sensitive EU Sectors

While largely backing the European Commission’s proposal, EU governments added new protections for vulnerable domestic producers. The Council inserted a strengthened bilateral safeguard mechanism allowing the EU to respond quickly to import surges or evidence of injury caused by the expanded market access granted to U.S. exporters.

It also clarified rules-of-origin provisions to ease implementation and called on the commission to monitor the economic effects of the trade liberalization measures, with a report due by the end of 2028.

The lobster regulation passed without changes.

With the mandates now adopted, the EU will enter trilogue negotiations with the European Parliament, aiming for a final deal possibly early next year, reflecting Washington’s push for swift implementation of the August pact after months of friction over digital rules, metals tariffs, and a series of threatened U.S. duties on trucks, critical minerals, planes, and wind turbines.

The tariff moves are part of a broader realignment mapped out in the August agreement, a document officials on both sides have described as the most ambitious reset in EU–U.S. trade ties in two decades. Under the deal, the EU committed to eliminating all tariffs on U.S. industrial goods, expanding agricultural and seafood access, and extending the 2020 lobster agreement—while the United States set a 15 percent ceiling on most tariffs applied to EU goods.

Washington also agreed to roll back “Section 232” duties on EU autos and parts once the EU introduced its legislative proposals; reduce tariff exposure for items such as aircraft, cork, and generic pharmaceuticals; and limit Section 232 tariffs on sectors including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber.

The U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum—set at 50 percent—remain unchanged, though both sides have pledged to explore joint solutions to global steel overcapacity, including possible tariff-rate quotas.

The framework also extends beyond tariffs, covering digital trade, non-tariff barriers, energy supply, critical minerals, defense procurement, and standards cooperation. The EU has committed to purchase $750 billion in U.S. natural gas, oil, and nuclear products through 2028, plus at least $40 billion in U.S.-made AI chips for European computing centers. EU companies also plan to invest another $600 billion in the United States through 2028.