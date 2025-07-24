"Bullsh*t": Vance Slams Microsoft For Firing Americans While Applying For H-1B Visas

Vice President JD Vance unleashed a fiery takedown of Corporate America’s relentless outsourcing of U.S. jobs, zeroing in on Big Tech’s shameless dependence on foreign workers through the grossly misused H-1B visa program, slamming it as a betrayal of American workers.

"You see some big tech companies where they'll lay off 9,000 workers, and then they'll apply for a bunch of overseas visas. And I sort of wonder; that doesn't totally make sense to me," Vance said during an interview at the All-In AI Policy Summit in Washington, DC.

VP Vance goes after Microsoft for firing Americans while still applying for H-1B visas: "That math worries me. I don't want companies to fire 9,000 American workers and then go and say they can't find workers here in America. That's a bulls*** story." pic.twitter.com/OURcQzRpbW — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 24, 2025

The vice president continued: "That displacement and that math worries me a bit. And what the president has said, he said very clearly: We want the very best and the brightest to make America their home. We want them to build great companies and so forth. But I don't want companies to fire 9,000 American workers and then to go and say, 'We can't find workers here in America.' That's a bullshit story."

Newsweek reports:

Microsoft is facing mounting scrutiny over its use of the H-1B visa program after announcing a wave of layoffs in July that will impact approximately 9,000 employees globally.The latest cuts, affecting about 4 percent of the company's total workforce, follow two earlier rounds in May and June, which together eliminated around 8,000 positions. In total, Microsoft has laid off nearly 16,000 employees so far this year, out of its global headcount of 228,000.



In the aftermath of the layoffs, social media posts began circulating on X, formerly Twitter, alleging that Microsoft has submitted applications for more than 6,000 H-1B visas since October, the start of the current fiscal year. While that specific figure has not been independently verified, official data shows that Microsoft filed 9,491 H-1B applications during the previous fiscal year, all of which were approved.

Last December, a fierce clash rocked the so-called MAGA-Tech Right coalition as tensions flared between Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy and die-hard Trump supporters over the H-1B visa program. Musk and Ramaswamy pushed for more so-called “highly skilled” foreign workers to fuel their industry, while MAGA loyalists demanded tougher immigration rules to put American workers first.

Ramaswamy sparked outrage with a scathing post that seemed to mock American culture, writing, “A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.” He doubled down, taking jabs at pop culture, saying, “A culture that venerates Cory from ‘Boy Meets World,’ or Zach & Slater over Screech in ‘Saved by the Bell,’ or ‘Stefan’ over Steve Urkel in ‘Family Matters,’ will not produce the best engineers.”

Musk backed him up, blasting in a post that America lacks “super talented engineers” with the drive to compete.

Days later, then-President-elect Donald Trump jumped into the fray, siding with Musk and Ramaswamy. “I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I’ve been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It’s a great program,” Trump told the New York Post.