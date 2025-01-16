The Burning State

Authored by Steve Gruber via American Greatness,

The Golden State looks like a failed state, due to the failures of Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. Because of these two, California is a mess and Los Angeles an inferno. Because of a blue wave of incompetence, the state is in the midst of one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history. Because of decades of one-party rule under Democrats, our most populous state is in chaos, and our second-most populist city in flames. The fires continue to burn, with at least 16 dead and over 23,000 acres destroyed. The fires are evidence of gross negligence, mismanagement, and irresponsibility, in the face of a preventable tragedy. The fires are also evidence of absentee leadership—of zero leadership—in the face of mass suffering.

The evidence is in the hills and streets of Pacific Palisades, where the fire still burns.

The evidence is in Newsom’s response to the fires, a nonresponse of denial and deflection. The evidence is in Bass’s refusal to respond to questions about the fires. The evidence is visible and irrefutable, with lives lost and livelihoods decimated. And yet, despite everything, despite the downpour of ash and debris, despite the loss of more than 10,000 homes and other structures, Newsom continues to say nothing of substance and Bass continues to do nothing. The two continue to indict themselves, for they are unfit to serve and unable to govern. The good news is that we are four days from Inauguration Day, with President Trump back in the White House.

Voters will note the contrast between President Trump and Newsom. The contrast is even greater with Bass, who makes Newsom look like a professional.

Take, for example, this clip of Bass staring ahead and not responding to a reporter’s questions. Either Bass thinks she is a celebrity—that she is famous rather than infamous—and does not have to speak to the press, or she thinks the press should not speak to her. Does she think her job is ceremonial, that she owes the public nothing more than her presence? Does she think her job is to smile and wave and sign autographs? Is it too much to ask her to tell us what she plans to do—if she even has a plan—concerning the Palisades Fire? Does she think silence is sound, that she inspires confidence, or projects strength?

When Bass does speak, the effect is anything but reassuring. She says the city has been through tragedies before, including “civil unrest” in 1992. Too bad the unrest was a riot, resulting in 63 deaths, 2,383 injuries, and 12,111 arrests. The riots also caused more than $1 billion in property damage, affecting 3,767 buildings, due to arson and looting. Bass ignores these facts, just as she ignores the fact that a riot is different from a natural disaster. The only thing that connects the two—the one thing both have in common—is that Democrats made them worse. Democrats were in charge then, and Democrats are in charge now. Los Angeles was a Democrat town then, and Los Angeles is a Democrat town now. But Los Angeles may not be as reliably blue much longer.

The same is true for the governorship, where Gavin Newsom is out of touch and out of his league. Here he is complaining—about President Trump. Here he is attacking the “weaponized grievance” of President Trump. Here is Newsom, the governor of California, acting like a spectator, here he is talking like a bystander—an observer—instead of a leader. He says more about President Trump than he says about the fire. Newsom says nothing about efforts to contain the fire, or what he intends to do when the fire stops, because—surprise!—he has nothing to offer.

Newsom would rather attack President Trump than provide a plan of attack. Here, again, Newsom would rather complain about President Trump than speak to voters’ complaints about his failures as governor. Newsom would rather say California’s reservoirs are full than take responsibility for failing to guarantee that the reservoir in the Palisades was full. Newsom would rather blame President Trump, who is not in office, than take the blame for his many and ongoing failures while in office in California.

Here, in contrast, is President Trump saying the fire is a true tragedy. Here is President Trump saying more in two minutes than Newsom has said in over seven days. Here is President Trump saying we will rebuild, in spite of Newsom’s assertions to the contrary. Here is leadership—by President Trump—on behalf of residents of California. Here is plain speaking, by President Trump, in the spirit of Harry Truman and the style of Teddy Roosevelt. Here is a Republican who appeals to Democrats, telling an antidemocratic hack like Newsom to get out of the way.

California may soon follow President Trump’s lead.

The Golden State may soon reject Newsom and Bass.

If the state is to be great again, if it is to rebuild and recover, Californians must reject Newsom and Bass.

If California is to be the place where the future happens, if the state is to be healthy and strong, it has no choice but to reject Newsom and Bass.

Let a real leader change things for the better.