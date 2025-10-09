Grand Jury Indicts NY AG Letitia James On Criminal Bank Fraud, CNN Reports

A federal grand jury in Eastern Virginia has indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on one count of bank fraud, multiple outlets are reporting.

US Attorney Lindsey Halligan presented the case to the grand jury on Thursday, according to sources, one month after she was installed in her role.

CNN: We have just learned that Letitia James has just been indicted by the DOJ pic.twitter.com/8oTmU1vAVm — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2025

As noted in August, a criminal referral was filed against James, alleging that she had "falsified records" to get home loans for a Virginia property that she claimed was her "principal residence" in 2023 - while she was serving as a New York state prosecutor.

Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director William Pulte sent the missive to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy AG Todd Blanche, claiming that in late August 2023 - weeks before she launched her civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization for inflating the values of its properties.

In 2021, James also purchased a 5-family Brooklyn property, but has "consistently misrepresented the same property as only having four units in both building permit applications and numerous mortgage documents and applications," the letter noted.

Loans secured for this property could have reduced her mortgage interest rate by as much as 1% - leaving James with lower monthly payments under the federal Home Assistance Modification Program (HAMP) since it was listed as containing just four units, according to Pulte.

Developing...

