California Bill To Restrict Self Defense Withdrawn By Sponsor

A proposed law in California intended to limit the conditions under which lethal force could be used in self-defense has been withdrawn by its sponsor. Assemblymember Rich Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood) announced on Wednesday that Assembly Bill 1333 was pulled due what he claims was "misleading information" causing widespread confusion and fear among the public.

AB 1333 aimed to clarify scenarios where the use of lethal force in self-defense would be considered unjustified, particularly emphasizing situations where excessive force was employed beyond what was reasonably necessary.

The bill quickly became controversial, attracting fierce opposition from conservative critics who portrayed it as another lenient, crime-friendly initiative by California Democrats. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is also running for governor, publicly opposed the bill, asserting that it would effectively criminalize self-defense actions against offenders.

"Sacramento Democrats have spent the last 15 years tying the hands of law enforcement and coddling criminals, using and abusing ordinary Californians in their attempt to make criminals the real victims," Bianco declared. "Now, they're actively trying to tie the hands of our residents, who have had to defend themselves against re-released career criminals far too often."

As the NRA wrote in response to the withdrawal:

AB 1333, if passed, would have restricted the self-defense rights of crime victims by eliminating California’s “no duty to retreat” protection for individuals that are forced to defend themselves. This would make it easier to prosecute victims of crime who use self-defense if they did not first attempt to retreat before protecting themselves. AB 1333 would force victims to accede to the demands of violent criminals or potentially face legal charges themselves. This only revictimizes the victim of a crime while doing nothing to deter criminals.

Republican Assembly Leader James Gallagher credited public and institutional pressure for the bill's withdrawal, citing vocal opposition from the public and district attorneys.

Assemblyman Tom Lackey, representing Southern California’s high desert communities, called the bill a “complete assault on self-defense.”

“Imagine this: A violent criminal breaks into your home, and you have to second-guess whether defending your family is ‘justifiable,’” Lackey wrote on social media.

“The misguided energy behind this proposal is beyond comprehension.”

Zbur, however, maintains his commitment to public safety and the principles behind AB 1333.

"Protecting public safety has always been my top priority," Zbur said in his statement. "AB 1333 sought to close a dangerous legal loophole that could allow armed aggressors to initiate confrontations in public, kill their victims, and then exploit self-defense laws to escape accountability."

Which is of course, bullshit.

For those who need to brush up on home defense, Massad Ayoob is the man...