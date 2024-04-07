California Bill Would Create A Legal Right To Ignore Boss's Emails After-Hours

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

California Progressives seek a right ‘Right to Disconnect’ from corporate communications during nonworking hours...

Right to Disconnect

Please note that a California proposal would guarantee a Legal Right to Disconnect.

The Assembly bill would grant employees a legal right to ignore an employer’s communications during “nonworking hours” except for emergencies or work scheduling. All employment contracts in the state would also have to clearly delineate working and nonworking hours. California’s Labor Commissioner could fine employers who violate workers’ “right to disconnect.” If an employer or a client experiences a problem on a weekend, tough. Managers couldn’t ask workers to help unless the problem is an “unforeseen situation that threatens an employee, customer, or the public; disrupts or shuts down operations; or causes physical or environmental damage.” The Labor Commissioner and courts would presumably define what is “unforeseen.”

Matt Haney, the bill’s sponsor says “workers shouldn’t be punished for not being available 24/7 if they’re not being paid for 24 hours of work.”

The WSJ comments “Progressive ideas that originate in Sacramento have a habit of becoming mainstream in the Democratic Party, which is why we have to cover them.”

If California wants to drive more businesses out of state, this would surely do it.

California’s Deficit Is $222 Billion and the State is $1.6 Trillion in Debt

Governor Gavin Newsom bragged of a surplus, but California is seriously underwater.

The next recession will hit the state extremely hard, and deservedly so.