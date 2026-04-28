California Dreamin': GOP's Chance To Flip The Golden State

Authored by Mike Robertson via American Thinker,

Ahead of the gubernatorial election this fall, pundits are buzzing with something Californians haven’t heard in years: a real chance to flip the Golden State red - at least with a new governor in Sacramento. Thanks to its top-two primary system, in which the top two finishers advance to November regardless of party, this is more than possible.

This election cycle matters more than most for the Republican Party, and for the people of California. The Golden State has suffered under one-party Democrat rule for more than fifteen years, and the results are shocking. Despite some recent dips in violent crime, years of soft-on-crime policies have left neighborhoods scarred by retail theft waves, open drug markets, and a homelessness crisis that defies solution.

Businesses keep fleeing - California led the nation in net out-migration again in 2025, with roughly 216,000 residents packing up and leaving, many taking jobs and tax revenue with them. Housing remains wildly unaffordable, earning the state an F grade from Realtor.com for sky-high prices relative to incomes and regulatory barriers to new construction.

Paychecks don’t stretch, education rankings lag (California sits around 24th–37th nationally, depending on the metric), and the state’s aggressive green-energy mandates have driven up electricity and gas costs while water infrastructure struggles to keep pace.

Then came the January 2025 Southern California wildfires. Fire hydrants ran dry, water pressure failed in Pacific Palisades and elsewhere, and critics slammed the response for poor preparation and coordination - exactly the kind of governance failure that leaves residents wondering who’s in charge.

All of this flows from Blue authorities: sanctuary-state policies that shield illegal immigrants at the expense of public safety, endless fights with the Trump administration, and a relentless push for DEI and woke ideology over practical reforms. Californians have paid the price.

But this November, the tide may finally turn. There is a genuine opportunity to deliver what Californians truly deserve - crisis resolution, safer streets, affordable living, and an economy that works again.

Two Republicans, both with strong Trump backing, are posting surprisingly strong numbers in recent polls. Former Fox News host and Trump-endorsed Steve Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco have led or tied for the top spots in multiple surveys, while a crowded Democrat field - Katie Porter, Xavier Becerra, Tom Steyer, and others - splits the vote and often trails.

Voters are clearly fed up with reckless Blue policies that prioritize ideology over results.

The GOP hopefuls’ platforms speak directly to the pain points. Hilton’s “Califordable” agenda promises no state income tax on earnings under $100,000, $3-a-gallon gas, electricity bills cut in half by slashing regulations, aggressive single-family home construction to restore the California Dream, and real education reform - ensuring kids can actually read by third grade. He also vows to crack down on government waste and fraud while enforcing laws against street encampments. Bianco emphasizes public safety first - fully resourcing law enforcement, ending sanctuary policies, cutting taxes and over-regulation, and unleashing California’s energy resources to drive down costs and create jobs.

These are concrete plans, not slogans - targeted fixes for the very problems Democrats have ignored or worsened.

Even amid the political trench warfare between Red and Blue, we must never forget one simple truth: the people living in California are no less American than those in Texas or Florida. Every legal citizen, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, shares the same unalienable rights that our republic exists to protect. It must be our common goal to strengthen this country and improve lives for all Americans - no matter the ZIP code.

That is precisely the mistake the Left keeps making. They treat the nation as two separate countries, portray their political opponents as enemies rather than fellow citizens, and stoke division that too often edges toward violence. This is basically one of the reasons Republican candidates lead the polls now.

Californians deserve better. This November, they just might get it. The dream of a Golden State that works again is alive - if Republicans seize the moment.

Mike Robertson is a contributor to American Thinker. Follow him on X at @Mike_for_MAGA and Reddit.