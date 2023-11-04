California Governor Wants To Spend $640,000 Each For 10,000 Mental Health Beds

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 1 seeks a $6.4 billion tax on millionaires to fund 10,000 mental health beds...

Newsom Campaigns for Mental Health Proposition

Cal Matters reports Newsom Kicks Off Campaign for Mental Health Prop

Treatment Not Tents

$6.4 billion for 10,000 beds is $640,000 per bed.

California has 161,548 homeless, most of which have mental health issues.

The total bill tor Treatments Not Tents would be 161,548 * $640,000 = $103,390,720,000 ($103.4 billion).

The governor says 10,000 beds will serve 100,000 homeless. No, it won’t unless you put 10 people in one bed and keep them there.

Otherwise, it will be an endless cycle of people in and out of bed making the total off the street no more than 10,000 at a cost of $640,000 each.

There are about 6,000 existing beds now, and that has not made any dent in 161,000 homeless.

Leave California Now

To make way for the idiotic Proposition 1, the legislature postponed three other idiocies on schools, housing, and colleges. It’s a temporary reprieve. California will be after still more of your money in November of 2024.

And when adding 10,000 beds does nothing, California will seek another $6.4 billion for more beds.

The Great Migration From California to Texas

On June 18, I noted Millennials Lead the Way on the Great Migration From California to Texas

Millennials depart California over home prices, not the millionaire’s tax. California has the top 14 least affordable cities in the country to look for a starter home.

There are many reasons to flee the state.

For discussion, please see The Starter Home Is No More, Even in Second Tier Markets