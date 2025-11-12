In California, Hate Won Again

Authored by Edward Ring via American Greatness,

“Stick it to Trump.”

That is the strategy of the Democratic Party in California, and it’s working.

For 28 years, the Democrats have controlled both houses of the state legislature, and apart from Schwarzenegger’s interlude from 2004 to 2010, there’s been a Democrat governor since 1999.

Nothing seems likely to change; this month, California’s voters approved a redistricting plan that is expected to reduce the number of Republican U.S. Congressmen to four out of 52. Democratic dominance in California’s cities and counties is equally absolute.

And yet they’re not accountable.

Democrats in California have perfected the art of persuasion with an electorate that for over two generations has been indoctrinated in public schools by teachers who themselves have been indoctrinated to hate capitalism, resent wealth, rebuke “whiteness,” and celebrate hedonism. All Democrat candidates have to say is “protect abortion,” “fight racism,” “climate emergency,” or “stop the Nazis,” and voter reaction is Pavlovian. Peak conditioning was achieved in the special election of 2025, when all they had to say was “stick it to Trump,” who they have turned into the biggest boogeyman since Hitler (someone who, just to be clear, really was a boogeyman).

So who are these Democrats?

Who are the elites that have locked down the largest state in America, and who aspire to extend their dominion over the rest of America?

The figurehead, of course, is the suddenly pugilistic Gavin Newsom, a gifted politician and a terrible governor.

His latest schtick is to throw out profanity and threats as if he’s the noirish reincarnation of a 1930s gangster. And in an intriguing twist, this phony act camouflages a genuine thug because the substance of Newsom and the machine he represents are crimes against the people of California, justified and sold with lies.

Newsom is the front man for a coalition of public sector unions, including the communist teachers union, radical environmentalists and their crony corporate backers, grifting “homeless advocates” and the politically connected and taxpayer subsidized developers who back them, a public sector bureaucracy that preys on law abiding people trying to run small businesses while deliberately ignoring an entire underground economy of illegal immigrants, trial attorneys and litigators who feed on private attorney general laws that empower them to exploit countless laws and regulations to extort money from honest people, addict enabling civil liberty extremists and the libertarian dupes who find common cause with them, tribal “nations” who extract billions from gambling addicts and exercise increasing veto power over anything anyone does anywhere in the “stolen” state, drug addicts, drug dealers, and drug cartels who control entire sections of California’s major cities and thousands of square miles of territory in California’s remote northern counties.

That’s who’s running California. That’s the coalition. It survives on synergy, and if not synergy, symbiosis. The political economy of California is not socialist; it’s fascist. Economic fascism whereby the largest corporations, the biggest unions, and powerful government agencies work in lockstep to eliminate competition, consolidate power and control, and maximize profits. Ideological fascism whereby the population is manipulated by continuous presentation of scapegoats and threats—Nazis and Nazism, racists and racism, sexists and sexism, climate deniers and the climate emergency. The list goes on, but you get the idea.

It’s too bad California’s voters don’t get out more. Take a drive down South Figueroa Boulevard in Central Los Angeles and have a look at the prostitutes who police can’t rescue from traffickers because it violates state laws. Drive through the Tenderloin in San Francisco and observe the blitzed-out fentanyl addicts and schizophrenics. Or to really experience an eye-opener, talk with members of law enforcement in Mendocino County in California’s remote north, and ask them how they intend to root out the illegal drug plantations and drug processing labs when they’ve got less than a dozen deputies to cover a county that spans 3,878 square miles. Ditto for Humboldt County and Siskiyou County.

In all of these hypothetical fact-finding drives and countless others, don’t stop. Don’t get out of your car. You are not in America anymore. You are traversing territory controlled by foreign gangs and their local affiliates, funded by hundreds of billions collected from addicts, at least those millions who are still alive, since over one million Americans have died from overdoses of illegal drugs just over the past decade. And while you’re at it, reflect on the fact that these foreign drug cartels receive logistical support from aspiring superpowers bent on destroying America.

California’s maladies ought to be patently obvious to its voters, but instead of recognizing that federal intervention is the only way we might have a hope of rooting international drug and human traffickers and foreign intelligence operatives out of our cities and sparsely populated areas, these voters hear a nonstop barrage of distracting propaganda from the coalition.

It is unrelenting and scientifically tested for effect. It sounds simple, but it works: “President Trump wants to be a dictator, and he’s throwing away the Constitution.” No. He doesn’t, and no, he isn’t. And every year we wait to try to reassert control of our state, the evil infiltration of the “coalition” proceeds deeper into its vacuous, grifting heart.

What ought to be perfectly clear to Californian voters is that we are losing our state. Where do California’s voters think all that money from trafficking, prostitution, gambling, and drug profits goes? Their wealth accumulates, and they hire armies. These armies aren’t just a small gang of goons. These armies have thousands of soldiers, including experienced mercenaries and assassins, sophisticated attorneys and accountants, chemists and engineers, police, and politicians.

Keep it up, California. Keep listening to the dangerous clowns who lead the ruling coalition. Let them destroy the oil industry until there are lines for gasoline and the price goes from $5/gallon to $10/gallon. Let them shut down natural gas and nuclear-fueled power plants at the same time as EVs and AI are rolling out, so there are brownouts and blackouts, and electricity rises from $.30/kWh to $.60/kWh. And while they laugh all the way to the bank as you pay four times the national average price for gasoline and electricity, remember it’s because of the “climate emergency.”

Keep it up, California. Keep pretending that “reparations” in the form of affirmative action, contract preferences, and hiring quotas weren’t enough, as if they did anything but harm the people they were intended to help anyway. Go ahead and accept that now taxpayers have to shell out additional billions of dollars to descendants of African slaves and indigenous “first peoples.” Keep on sitting still, silent, and obedient, while yet another coalition hack precedes a public meeting with a “stolen land acknowledgement.” When liberal, Democrat-appointed, paid-for judges uphold transfers of land and gifts of cash to self-proclaimed tribes that the federal government doesn’t even recognize, remember you allowed the precedent to be set every time one of your nitwit coalition politicians opened a public meeting with a stolen land acknowledgement.

More to the point, as the state races to set aside 30 percent of all land to either belong to “first peoples,” government wilderness reserves, or nature conservancies managed by NGOs, remember that 94 percent of California’s population lives on only five percent of the state’s land area. Remember that developers and investors are routinely denied permits to build homes, reservoirs, and roads or develop practical sources of energy, and remember that all of this is why the average home in California costs over $800,000. Who then, in this enlightened new century, is being herded onto reservations?

California’s thoroughly conditioned voters can keep up their delusions of righteousness until the entire system fails, as all systems that are built on corruption must. They can retain their smug hatred of conservative Republicans until the price of gas immobilizes millions, the state declares insolvency, and the suddenly bereft beneficiaries of free everything pour out of their state-subsidized, crime-ridden, dilapidated, and decaying “affordable housing” and loot everything in sight. Until that day, California’s progressives can indulge their anti-fascist fascist fantasies, believing in the inevitable triumph of their passions with the same fervor that animated the stormtroopers basking in Nuremberg’s Cathedrals of Light. They, too, were so sure of themselves until bombs started falling like rain.

There’s something that Californians who fervently support the state’s disenfranchising, downwardly mobile, ongoing excursion into degeneracy will have to face. Things will not get worse forever. California’s voters have rejected rational recognition of policies running amok to enrich a deceitful coalition of elites. They have instead chosen an all-consuming righteous hatred of MAGA and all the previous iterations of right-wing scapegoats for which MAGA is merely the apotheosis. For a generation, voter denial of common sense in favor of self-righteous hate has sustained an elite coalition that has nothing but contempt for the generations of hard-working Californians who built the state and even now keep it afloat.

Economic reality will dismantle this dysfunctional political consensus. The coalition could fracture explosively, with the most powerful functioning remnants also the most lawless and deadly. This is what California’s voters flirt with, as they vote for financially unsustainable, character-destroying nonsense in the name of compassion and anti-fascism. The depth of irony at work here is historic in scope. If chaos erupts in California, spreading out of the current no-go zones of the inner cities and coming down from remote mountains, armed, desperate, and ruthless, what suspension of civil liberties would then become necessary to restore order and ensure safety?

The alternative is to restore common-sense government today, if it’s not too late. But judging from the results on November 4, common sense and California’s electorate are still worlds apart.