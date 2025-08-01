California Law Requiring Background Checks For Ammo Declared Unconstitutional

Via American Greatness,

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that a California law requiring background checks for individuals purchasing ammunition is unconstitutional, upholding a previous judge’s ruling striking down the law.

The background check for ammo purchases law had been struck down twice by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez before a lawsuit was brought by a coalition of gun owners and gun rights groups who sued the state, saying that the law infringed on the Second Amendment rights of Californians.

The wins just keep on coming - COURT OF APPEALS FOR THE NINTH CIRCUIT says California's rule for ammunition background checks for every purchase is unconstitutional.



H/T Police Frequency on TG pic.twitter.com/xuWAt3JC9A — Department of Winning (@DeptofWinning) July 24, 2025

In Thursday’s ruling upholding Benitez’s permanent injunction blocking the law, Judge Sandra Ikuta wrote in the majority opinion that the law was not consistent with how the country has historically regulated firearms, saying, “By subjecting Californians to background checks for all ammunition purchases, California’s ammunition background check regime infringes on the fundamental right to keep and bear arms.”

In the dissent, Judge Jay S. Bybee said that the background check law did not constrain the right to keep and bear arms as a blanket ban might do and that the inconvenience to ammo purchasers was minor.

Bybee wrote, “The vast majority of (California’s) checks cost one dollar and impose less than one minute of delay.”

One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed against the background check requirement is Chuck Michel, president of the California Rifle & Pistol Association, who posted on social media, “This is a huge win. The state will likely appeal en banc, so we have to keep fighting, but this law will fall!”

California Governor Gavin Newsom expressed his frustration with the ruling, saying, “Strong gun laws save lives — and today’s decision is a slap in the face to the progress California has made in recent years to keep its communities safer from gun violence. Californians voted to require background checks on ammunition and their voices should matter.”

The policy of background checks for ammo purchases stems from a 2016 ballot measure intended to expand California’s notoriously strict gun regulations.

The issue brings into focus the question of whether the inherent right to defend one’s life can be abridged without probable cause, by a simple majority vote on the part of the public or whether those rights are protected from the will of the majority.

According to the Los Angeles Times, both the 9th Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court have significantly restricted gun control measures in just the last decade.