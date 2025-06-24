California NGOs Providing Supplies To Illegals So They Can Avoid ICE Raids

For anyone questioning why immigration work raids are so vital in the fight to deport illegals, it's important to remember that it's not just about the migrants that are caught and sent back home. It's also about removing the incentives that keep illegals in the country so they self deport.

Two primary incentives exist - Government welfare handouts and subsidies, and under the table wages which are wired back to their country of origin where those wages buy far more than they do in the US. The first issue is being dealt with on the federal level, though blue states are insisting on trying to thwart this through their own welfare policies (often funded through back channels using federal money). The second issue requires more direct intervention which Congress is unlikely to support (greatly increased fines for businesses that hire non-citizens).

Most changes to immigration enforcement on the labor side of the equation cannot be made unilaterally by the White House. So, ICE raids on businesses become the only option. If Los Angeles is any indication, the strategy is working.

Recent reports indicate that immigration raids at workplaces have had a chilling effect on local businesses, with many forced to close up shop because their foreign employees are afraid to show up and clock in.

First, this is more proof that far too many businesses in blue cities are giving American jobs to migrant workers, often for 30% less wages than native born employees would expect to receive. It is simply a fact that US labor markets are being throttled by illegals who are driving down wages while also driving up demand in prices on goods and services.

The ghost neighborhoods being created by the mere presence of ICE suggests LA is overrun (as many border control advocates have been saying for years). From The Guardian:

"Guillermo, 61, had come out, with his wife, to set up their small stall selling medications, vitamins and toiletries. “To be honest, we’re scared,” he said, nervously raking his fingers through his tightly coiled hair. They’d stayed home, stayed away, for days – but this week, they found out that their landlord would be increasing their rent by $400 starting next month. “We need to make money.”

Then again, he wondered if it was worth the risk to come out. There was hardly any foot traffic. No customers. “They’re all Latino,” he said, shaking his head. “They’re all scared to come out.”"

There is an estimated 2 million illegals living in Los Angeles according to 2022 surveys, but there is no way to know exact numbers given the Biden Administration allowed at least 7.3 million of them into the country over the course of the last four years. Progressive governments have also made a habit of hiding true immigrant numbers. Census data does not include the immigration status of the population counted, which allows CA to eat up a large number of Electoral College votes even though millions of people in the state should not be there.

In response to the raids, NGO funded activist groups have attempted to foment riots in an effort to interfere with deportations. This tactic has generated little success. Such groups are now turning to a new method which includes funding for necessities handed out to illegals while they avoid workplaces and potential encounters with ICE.

BREAKING - A California NGO is delivering food to thousands of illegals across cities like Compton and Long Beach so they don't have to leave home during ICE raids. They also cover rent for some, so they can avoid work and risk of arrest.



— Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) June 22, 2025

Of course, this defeats the primary purpose for illegals to stay in the US. Handouts cannot compensate for the dollars they collect from their jobs; the same cash they send to their families across the border in order to create a nest egg for early retirement. Their purpose is to feed off the American system, not simply stay within the country doing nothing.

The laws on abetting illegal immigrants are clear but enforcement is a gray area that requires state cooperation. Activist support might prolong the efforts of immigration officials to clean up LA, but with federal money through agencies like USAID drying up it's only a matter of time before the gift bags disappear. At bottom, most illegals will be inclined to leave the US on their own over the next couple of years if going to work means a constant risk of forced deportation.

Soon they will realize it's simply easier for them to leave the country and come back through legal means if their skills and labor are actually needed.