California Passes $50M Bill To Resist Trump Agenda

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

On Monday, Democrats in the California State Legislature passed a $50 million spending bill aimed at resisting President Donald Trump’s agenda, a move that has received widespread mockery and criticism.

As Breitbart reports, two separate bills were passed by the State Senate; after an initial delay by Democrats in the State Assembly, the bills were approved and now head to the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) for his signature.

The bills are expected to primarily fund legal challenges to the president’s planned policies.

Half of the funding, $25 million, will go to the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D-Calif.) and the California Department of Justice, in order “to mitigate the impacts of actions taken by the federal government.”

The remaining $25 million will go to organizations and nonprofits that provide legal assistance to illegal aliens and other immigration-focused groups.

Republicans in the legislature attempted to propose an amendment that would forbid the funds from being used to defend illegals who committed additional crimes in the United States, but Democrats rejected those efforts.

These bills come as Southern California is still reeling from wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area, causing up to $275 billion in damages and killing nearly 30 Californians.

Despite the anti-Trump tone of the most recently passed bills, the state government is nevertheless expected to seek hundreds of billions in aid from the Trump Administration.