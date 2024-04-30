California State Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Ban Excessive Homework

Authored by Eric Lundrum via American Greatness,

A state lawmaker in California has introduced legislation that would severely restrict a teacher’s ability to hand out homework assignments to students that are deemed to be too much.

As reported by Breitbart, State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Calif.) introduced AB 2999, formally known as The Healthy Homework Act, in February.

The bill would mandate public school officials to “develop, adopt, and update” their policies regarding homework “at least once every five years.”

The bill would also require schools to take into account research which allegedly shows the physical and mental health impacts of homework.

“I think this is going to make a huge impact for the students,” said Schiavo. “The times have changed and our homework policies don’t always change with the times, so we need to make sure we are addressing issues that are effective and also don’t harm kids.”

Schiavo was partially influenced by the fact that her sixth-grade daughter, Sofia, hates homework; she described homework as “exhausting” and “overwhelming.”

“It’s depressing that my whole day, from when I wake up to when I go to bed, is nearly all taken up with schoolwork,” said Sofia.

Several alleged “experts” have agreed with Schiavo’s view that homework largely needs to be banned. Harris Cooper, professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at Duke University, claimed that “there is a limit to how much kids can benefit from home study,” and that students should have no more than 10 minutes of homework per day.

A recent survey by Stanford University found that, of over 300,000 student respondents, 45% said that homework was their top source of stress.

“If it’s such a source of stress for kids, and we know taking stress off kids’ plates will make a difference in their mental health, this is something that can practically impact kids’ mental health overnight,” Schiavo continued.