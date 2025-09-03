California State University System "Proudly" Serves 10,000 Illegal Aliens

An uncomfortable truth surfaced earlier this week in California when the chair of the California State Student Association (CSSA) openly admitted that the California State University (CSU) system "proudly" serves 10,000 illegal alien students.

CSSA Chair Aaron Villarreal stated, "The CSU is proud to serve nearly 10,000 undocumented students. The highest number at any university system in the country."

CSSA is made up of representatives from each of the 23 CSU campuses, meaning it oversees about half a million CSU students. The goal of Villarreal and others at CSSA is to push for policies that benefit students (such as affordable tuition, financial aid, housing, and academic resources).

Or in Villarreal's speech, he boasted about taxpayer dollars funding illegal aliens at CSU campuses.

To note, CSU campuses admit students regardless of their immigration status.

Prioritizing non-citizens over citizens is why Americans voted for President Trump. Folks are tired of leftists plowing taxpayer funds into third-worlders, while that money could be used to help working-poor citizens.

Democrats are tripling down on their illegals… why? Because this party of leftist radicals imports its future voters from third-world countries, indoctrinates them in schools, and then unleashes them into the country. It's a far-left 'factory' that produces future Democrats.