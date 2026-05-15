Canada's Assisted Suicide Program Could Include Children And The Mentally Ill

Canada's MAID program is the subject of ongoing concern among anti-globalist movements across the western world. The assisted suicide system kills around 15,000 or more Canadians each year and is quickly expanding to include more and more people who are not terminally ill.

Almost all assisted suicide programs are created by liberal governments and all of them are initially promoted as a way to "end the suffering" of people who are close to death anyway. However, this is merely the first stage of the greater goal, which is to normalize the government sanctioned killing of almost anyone for any reason.

Keep in mind, the activists and politicians who constantly pontificate about the need for mass immigration into the west from the third world in order to solve population decline are the same people who support mass abortions and mass suicides. They are also, for some reason, staunchly against the government execution of murderers. It doesn't make rational sense, until you realize these people are psychopathic.

Canadian Conservatives are currently fighting for a freeze on expansion of the MAID program in an effort to prevent the addition of people who are not near death. Prime Minister Mark Carney says he is "waiting to take a position". Many physicians working within the socialist government are pushing for assisted suicide to include people well outside "terminally ill" status.

Past recommendations for MAID include infants under one-year-old with "severe malformations, grave syndromes, near-zero survival prospects, and unrelievable extreme suffering", referencing Quebec College positions and Dutch practices. Some physicians say they want clarification that infants with basic disabilities will not be included, but the rhetoric is open ended. For now, the idea has not gained traction.

Other officials have called for the eligibility of people with mental illness or depression, and this may soon become legal. In 2027 the exclusion of the mentally ill is removed unless there is further action from the federal court system. If they do not intercede, any person with a mental illness and no terminal conditions will be able to apply for assisted suicide in Canada.

There are calls for this measure to extend to teens, in some cases without parental consent. This is legal today in the Netherlands.

Due to surfacing stories of the elderly being offered assisted suicide by doctors instead of treatment for basic illnesses or injuries, critics worry that MAID will be used as a way to "clear the socialized medical system" of older people who cost taxpayers more money. This is is the great danger of making government responsible for public health - They might decide you don't qualify, or that you're better off dead.

It's truly a nightmare, but it's a fantastic dream for globalists seeking population reduction. While legitimate arguments could be made for people already close to death and in severe pain, the problem comes from opening the door and setting a precedent. It starts with the sick and dying, and ends with publicly authorized suicide mills for any impressionable person that thinks life is not supposed to include struggle or suffering.

Aside from the Netherlands, Canada has the most integrated assisted suicide project in the world. Only the more conservative province of Alberta has asserted legal opposition to the idea. Many liberal governments view Canada as the test case for industrial grade suicide programs; hoping to model similar projects of their own in the near future.