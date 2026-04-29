Canadian Education Minister Says Parents Have No Rights Over Their Children

Canada is losing its collective mind. During a recent debate in the Nova Scotia House of Assembly, Education Minister Brendan Maguire (Progressive Conservative MLA for Halifax Atlantic) responded angrily to concerns about school policies on gender transitioning (without parental notification in many cases) and provincial funding for gender-related medical interventions for minors.

His argument? Parental rights are not a factor and, essentially, do not exist in the eyes of the Canadian government.

The debate was sparked by concerns raised by another MLA about provincial funding for gender-reassignment surgeries for minors, school policies on social transitioning without parental notification, and reporting by groups like the Citizens’ Alliance of Nova Scotia (CANS). Since 2014, Canada has instituted an ever expanding far-left initiative to encourage gender ideology in public schools and prevent parents from knowing about or interfering with this indoctrination.

Parents "absolutely don't" deserve to have rights over their children, Nova Scotia Education Minister Brandan Maguire says, as he voices support for secret gender transitions at schools and taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries. pic.twitter.com/qs5yxjqCyJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 27, 2026

“I’ll be damned if I’m going to stand here and listen to someone say that the parents deserve rights over a child. No, they don’t. They absolutely don’t..."

The assertion is a common one among woke political adherents who believe that children have the ability to "consent" to life changing psychological and chemical transitioning as well as sexualized LGBT propaganda programs. These are, of course, the same kinds of people who ran rampant in the US during the Biden Administration, promoting gender reassignment for minors and exposing elementary school kids to drag queens.

Maguire goes off the rails, asserting that because his parents abandoned him at a young age, this is a rationale for why parents in general do not deserve the right to dictate the decisions of their vulnerable kids. But his logic is incredibly flawed. The mistakes of deadbeat parents do not negate the overall need for good parents to protect their children from malicious indoctrination.

Child consent concepts are so central to the woke left's ideology because they normalize state control of children and remove the greatest obstacle to progressive control: The nuclear family. Leftists often appeal to "empathy" and "human rights", but what they are really doing is promoting moral relativism and destructive degeneracy in the name of "civil liberties". At bottom it should be common sense - Children are not mentally mature enough to consent.

Nova Scotia has used the "Guidelines for Supporting Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Students" as policy since 2014, and like most Canadian provinces, has resisted any efforts by parents or conservatives to change the rules.

For grades 7–12, if a student "has the capacity to consent" for using preferred pronouns and gender identity, parental consent is not required. Schools must get the student’s permission before disclosing their transgender/gender-nonconforming identity to their parents.

Canadian authorities claim this prioritizes student self-identification and confidentiality "to protect the child" from potential harm at home. A planned update was abandoned in late 2025, with the province instead incorporating related expectations into a broader school code of conduct. Citizens do not get a vote on these policies, they are implemented unilaterally by the education bureaucracy.

Nova Scotia’s policies against parental rights also extend to gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors. These are publicly funded treatments with no hard age minimums. Eligibility starts after the onset of puberty (typically around ages 8–14). Parents do not have to be told that these treatments are taking place, and schools can hide the information.

Canada is what happens when leftists are allowed free rein to do as they please. The kinds of horrific social and political revisions that take place can disrupt or destroy a nation for generations to come. In such an environment, something as fundamental as parental rights can be flipped on its head and turned into a crime.