Canadian Woman Detained By ICE For Attacking Teens Wearing Trump Pants

A defining character trait of the average leftist is the complete lack of emotional impulse control (often a sign of bad parenting and a low IQ). Rarely if ever do we see news stories about conservatives and Trump supporters being arrested for "crashing out" and violently attacking random progressives on the street because their eyes caught a glimpse of a Kamala Harris hat or a gay pride flag.

Progressive activists, on the other hand, are predictably violent, often because they assume there will be no consequences for their actions. This week an angry Canadian woman learned the hard way that this is not the case.

Kaitlyn Tracey, a 33-year-old Canadian citizen living in the US with her American husband in New Jersey, has been arrested by ICE agents after allegedly fleeing the scene of an attack on a group of four teenage girls. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Tracey was reportedly seen on surveillance video confronting a group of teens in Point Pleasant Beach, some of whom were wearing pants with the words "Trump" and "ICE" on them.

The four friends were walking on the boardwalk on July 3rd when Tracey approached them as she recorded with her phone, according to court documents. Tracey yelled at the two people in the group wearing “patriotic colored” sweatpants with pro-Trump messages before she slapped one victim across her face and body, an affidavit of probable cause stated.

Tracey then left on foot. She was apprehended by police after being identified from the surveillance footage. They allowed her to leave after making a statement, but a warrant was later issued for her arrest and Tracey turned herself in, only to be released into ICE custody for deportation.

Here are some videos of the Canadian leftist who attacked a pro-Trump teen in New Jersey.



She and her husband previously lived in Texas with his father before abruptly relocating to NJ. His followers have been asking what prompted the sudden move. The couple appears to have had… https://t.co/bFJOySwHy8 pic.twitter.com/dhbZgstsFc — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 15, 2026

She was then taken to Delaney Hall in Newark - the site of endless clashes between left-wing agitators and ICE agents. Tracey’s criminal charges include endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault, according to reports. It should go without saying, but getting triggered by Trump pants is not a valid reason to assault a kid.

The Canadian woman has been living in the US for a little over a year with her American husband, Matthew Geroni, who also has a social media record of left-wing activism. She has not, however, applied for a Green Card or permanent citizenship is considered to be illegally residing in the country. Her husband has taken to TikTok to plead for her release.

Kaitlyn Tracey is a criminal illegal alien from Canada who was charged with simple assault, neglect of a child, compounding crime, and harassing communication.



She allegedly struck a teenage girl wearing pro-Trump memorabilia on a boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach during 4th of… https://t.co/NETqKKwrE8 pic.twitter.com/ER7qO3z3Zo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 15, 2026

Obviously, these people are not winners. Tracey is not the type of person that the US should welcome as a potential citizen and the couple is a reflection of the underlying political poison that leftist activism represents. Her husband, Geroni, routinely posts on TikTok attacking conservatives and has posted content wishing "cancer" on Donald Trump and his entire family, including “little kids.”

Beyond the question of economic standards when it comes to the quality of immigrants coming to the US (people who are broke and have no skills should not be allowed into the country), this incident also puts a spotlight on the issue of political standards for immigration. Should access to the US be rejected based on a person's history of political activism?

Maybe denying entry to leftists from other countries would be a sensible measure given how violent they tend to be when encountering anyone with an opposing view?