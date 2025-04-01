Canadians Leaf USA Out Of Travel Plans To Protest Trump

Pissed off Canadians are skipping trips to the United States over President Donald Trump's trade policies and 'disrespect' - after Trump's repeated calls to annex the northern neighbor as America's 51st state, CNBC reports.

Canadians hold an “Elbows Up” protest against U.S. tariffs and other policies by U.S. President Donald Trump, at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 22, 2025.

When reached by the outlet for comment, a White House spokesperson said that "everybody wants to come to President Trump’s America," adding that Canadians "will no longer have to endure the inconveniences of international travel when Canada becomes our 51st state," while "Europeans are eager to enjoy the Golden Age of America if they so choose to."

The boycott on travel comes amid a $50 billion travel deficit in the United States - just weeks after former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau encouraged Canadians to "choose Canada," and suggested "changing your summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historical sites and tourist destinations our great country has to offer."

According to the US Travel Association, there is "a question of America’s welcomeness, a slowing U.S. economy and recent safety concerns.

"These challenges are real and demand decisive action," they continued, adding that it is "actively working with the White House and Congress to advance policies that drive economic expansion and keep the U.S. competitive on the global stage."

Worldwide Trend

Meanwhile, it's more than just Canada, as Statista reports. According to Ceylan Yeğinsu of the New York Times, travelers around the world are being put off by the Trump administration’s recent actions, including its new policies and rhetoric. Where the research firm Tourism Economics had initially predicted international travel to the U.S. to grow by 9 percent this year, it recently downgraded its forecast to a 5 percent contraction.

Some Europeans are among those rethinking their trips to the United States in protest against Trump. According to National Travel and Tourism Office data, there was an 8.5 percent decrease in the number of German travelers arriving to the U.S. between February 2025 and February 2024, a 5.6 percent decline in French travelers and a 3.9 percent decline among other countries in Western Europe. The United Kingdom and Italy show a different trend, however, with a 6.9 percent and 0.1 percent increase, respectively, between February 2024 and 2025.