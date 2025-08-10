Canadians In Nova Scotia Now Banned From Using Public Forests

Tyranny is a process of acclimation. Governments test the public to see what they will quietly tolerate; leaders then turn "temporary" restrictions into permanent laws as people are conditioned to accept the new normal. Sometimes the public fights back and officials are forced to retreat. However, the tests never end and the bureaucracy continues to press year after year until it gets what it wants.

Many commentators have noticed that the Canadian government has been expediting this authoritarian process in recent years to the point that the intentions of elitist politicians can no longer be misunderstood. The mask is fully off and the country is becoming a draconian cesspool. From censorship laws, to gun bans, to carbon taxes and even legislation that turns Christian worship into "hate speech", Canada is almost every bit as cooked as their commonwealth cousins in Britain.

Every few weeks it seems a new and oppressive mandate is enforced. This month, the province of Nova Scotia has abruptly banned nearly all civilian activity in public forests. It is illegal for Canadians to walk, hike, drive, camp (outside of official campgrounds) or fish in Nova Scotia's woods and anyone caught without a heavily regulated permit is subject to extreme fines. Smaller parks that have woods are also restricted. The bans will continue until October 15th unless the provincial government decides to extend.

The offices for obtaining work permits have been swamped with requests and questions and citizens have been told to stop calling. At least one citizen, Canadian veteran Jeff Evely, has challenged the law and has been fined over $28,000 simply for walking into the forest.

Nova Scotia just handed me a fine for $28,872.50 for walking into the woods. pic.twitter.com/sARyEzHAzR — Jeff Evely (@JeffEvely) August 9, 2025

Nova Scotia leaders have set up "snitch lines" that people can call to report their neighbors. According to Premier Tim Houston, the measures address the current climate with hot and extremely dry conditions increasing the risk of starting wildfires:

“Most wildfires are caused by human activity, so to reduce the risk, we’re keeping people out of the woods until conditions improve. I’m asking everyone to do the right thing – don’t light that campfire, stay out of the woods and protect our people and communities..."

The average high temperature in Nova Scotia in July was a mere 73°F and little has changed in August. The province also experienced heavy rains and flash flooding last month.

Keep in mind, these are public forests that the Canadian public pays exorbitant taxes to the government to maintain. The government also enforces restrictions on forest management that cause the very wildfires they say they are trying to stop. This includes a number of regulations against logging to thin overgrown woods and preventing the collection of fallen trees.

As in many parts of the US, this kind of "conservation" turns public lands into tinderboxes in times of drought. It also suggests that preventing wildfires is not the true motive behind the bans. Critics argue that the ban is practice run for a future rollout of laws related to climate controls.

The restrictions are reminiscent of the bans on outdoor activities during the pandemic lockdowns; bans that were enforced beyond all reason, logic or viral science. Numerous political leaders suggested at the time that pandemic lockdowns blocking personal travel and outdoor mobility could be extended to include "climate lockdowns".

The scenario is also similar to globalist efforts to "re-wild" western countries by removing public access from certain areas and allowing "nature to take over" without human influence. This would, at bottom, force human beings into tighter and tighter bubbles of population that they are rarely allowed to leave. Such policies are often beta tested in smaller regions before they are expanded to include the entire nation.

Legal challenges against the bans will be ample, but the overall intent behind the restrictions is suspicious and may be a warning sign of authoritarian laws to come in Canuckistan and across the western world.