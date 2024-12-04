"Cancel Me!": NYC Mayor Vows To Work With Trump On Mass Deportations

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

New York City Mayor Eric Adams no longer cares what leftists think about him opposing mass illegal immigration into the city, saying he will work with the incoming Trump administration on mass deportations, and urging that he doesn’t care if he’s ‘cancelled’ for it.

“I reached out to [Trump] and I shared that I would like to sit down and speak with him to hear what are his ideas, because I don’t want people talking at each other, I want people to talk to each other. And I made it clear that I’m not going to be warring with this administration, I’m going to be working with this administration,” Adams declared.

“President Trump is the president-elect, and whomever he chooses to run his agencies, I’m looking forward to sitting down and seeing how do we better New York,” Adams continued, adding “The voters communicated loudly and clearly. We have a broken immigration system that needs to be fixed.”

Mayor Adam said he will work with President Trump

Adams also asserted that “Those who are here, committing crimes, shooting at police officers, raping innocent people, have been a harm to our country,” adding “I want to sit down and hear their plan on how to address them,” referring to Trump’s incoming Border czar Tom Homan.

The Mayor continued, “Those are the people I’m talking about and I would love to sit down with the Border czar and hear his thoughts on how we are going to address those who are harming our citizens.”

He also pointed out that if you “go back and google Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, Google what they said about those who commit crime in our city and what they said in our country. They said ‘those who commit crimes need to get out right away.’ That was their position, so this is not a new position.”

He was referring to this snippet of Clinton from 2008 that has been doing the rounds recently.

Hillary Clinton in 2008:



"If they've committed a crime… DEPORT THEM! No questions asked. You're gone!



If you want to become a citizen you have to pay a stiff fine, pay back taxes, and learn english."



Today's Democratic party would call her a MAGA far-right extremist on CNN.

Adams urged that ‘cancel culture’ is making people too afraid to tell the truth, proclaiming “Well, cancel me, because I’m going to protect the people of this city. And if you come into this country and this city and think you’re going to harm innocent New Yorkers and innocent migrants and asylum seekers, this is not the mayor you want to be in the city under.”

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he will work with Trump and Border Czar Tom Homan regarding deportations



"Cancel me, I don't care"

Adams seems to have become much more willing to act outside of Democratic Party lines since they came after him with federal charges when he dared to express ‘wrongthink’ by criticising the Biden Administration for embracing mass illegal immigration.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams just DESTROYED Biden for costing his city $6.4B on the migrant crisis:



"They hurt the future of New York City… the crimes that we've witnessed… We ALL should be angry at what happened to our city under this administration."



pic.twitter.com/He1QnGydqp — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) December 3, 2024

“We ALL should be angry at what happened to our city under this administration!” Adams exclaimed.

He also praised the new Department of Government Efficiency and said he looked forward to working with Elon Musk:

City Hall NYC



The @NYCMayor is asked if he would work with @elonmusk.



The mayor stated he's looking forward to working with Musk to make major changes in a broken system.



The mayor stated:

"I look forward to @elonmusk taking us to Mars, where we can finally have an education…

Adams referred to his own criminal case when he was asked about the pardon for Hunter Biden, noting there was “almost a level of irony,” and saying Biden and Trump “now agree on one thing: The Biden Justice Department has been politicized.”

“Does that sound familiar?” he quipped, adding “I rest my case.”

City Hall NYC



The @NYCMayor is asked a question about Hunter Biden.



The mayor reads a line from The New York Times and states that both the Trump administration and the Biden administration agree on one thing:



"President Biden and President-elect Trump both agree on one…

While some praised Adams after the comments, others still don’t trust him.

@NYCMayor deserves a pardon from Trump — Gregg Arnel 🇺🇸🇮🇱🗑️🔨☕️ (@ArnelGregg) December 3, 2024

What's gotten into Adams? He's starting to seem reasonable. — Long Island Patriot 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@LI_Patriot01) December 3, 2024

He really changed when the left turned on him, didn't he? Did a complete 180. It's been fun to watch — ScrollofTruth (@ScrollofTruthIF) December 4, 2024

He is such a political snake, but the enemy of our enemy is now our friend, just don't ever trust him. — adamtoo (@adamtoo__) December 3, 2024

