"Can't Wait To Spend Quality Time Together": Trump Invades Bluesky 'Safe Space', Liberals Melt Down

Democrats who live in the Bluesky echo chamber are losing their minds after the White House social-media team opened an account on the far-left platform. Overnight, Bluesky turned into 'Bluecry' as Trump memes and posts invaded what liberals thought was a 'safe space.' Not anymore.

"What's up, Bluesky? We thought you might've missed some of our greatest hits, so we put this together for you," the Trump social media team wrote on BlueSky, adding, "Can't wait to spend more quality time together!"

Here's the welcome video Trump's social media team posted on Bluesky and X...

We realized everyone over at Bluesky probably wasn't seeing our content.



So we decided to fix that.



Here are some of our greatest hits all in one place. Enjoy ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/v6SdrMIWtW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 17, 2025

How Democrats responded to the White House on Bluesky:

Meanwhile, Google Search trends show elevated interest in X.com versus Bsky.app ...

The Trump White House has the informational war dialed in against radical leftists who still can't 'meme'...

