Cape Cod Residents Outraged At Democratic Governor's Migrant Housing Plan

Earlier this month, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey declared a state of emergency in response to the surging number of migrants in state-managed shelters. Then, last week, the governor mobilized the National Guard to assist with the migrant crisis. Now, residents are outraged with the governor's decision to house the migrants as Biden's southern border crisis spreads nationwide.

Local newspaper The Bourne Enterprise reports anger spreads across the Cape Cod peninsula as "residents turned out in force to express opposition to the state's opting to provide temporary housing for migrant families who have been relocated to Massachusetts."

"Protesters outside the building that evening held signs reading "Americans First"; inside, residents at the lectern cited potential board of health regulations, as well as concerns with whether the public school system can accommodate children from the immigrant families," the paper said.

Even Cape Cod is pusing Back to Biden's Migrant Disaster😬🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8LwcVA5kWL — Vivek's BodyGuard🖐️🇺🇸 (@A1Flipper) September 11, 2023

Dozens of residents attended the Bourne Select Board meeting at the Bourne Veterans Memorial Community Center earlier this month to voice their opposition to Gov. Healey's plan to transform parts of the Joint Base Cape Cod and local area hotels into migrant shelters.

Gov. Healey recently asked US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for help to combat the migrant crisis after her Democratic colleagues in the White House and on Capitol Hill have been determined to undermine Trump-era border policies for open border ones - that have led to millions of illegals pouring into the country over the last several years.

The governor has stated, "Massachusetts is in a state of emergency," and commended the deployment of the National Guard to assist with the migrant crisis.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams warned in recent weeks that the migrant crisis will "destroy" the metro area.

It's all fun and games for Democrats until Biden's disastrous open border policies flood progressive metro areas with illegals.

JUST IN: The 'loving and tolerant' co-hosts of The View say migrants need to be kicked out of New York City before blaming the migrant crisis on "global warming and climate change."



You can't write comedy better than this.



“They need to be resettled elsewhere. They need to… pic.twitter.com/AxV5O8w0Ia — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 8, 2023

Then these Democrats preach "NIMBY."