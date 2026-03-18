Capitol Hill Chaos: Gabbard Grilled On Iran (Happening Now), DHS Drama, And SAVE Act Marathon Unfold

The U.S. Senate is at the center of a high-stakes political storm today, with multiple critical proceedings converging on Capitol Hill amid chaos over the resignation of counterterrorism boss Joe Kent over the Iran war. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) faces a confirmation hearing to lead the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testifies on global threats, and the Senate floor continues its second day of extended debate on the controversial SAVE America Act. These events unfold against the backdrop of Operation Epic Fury, the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, now in its third week - with no clear end in sight.

Gabbard Faces Grilling on Worldwide Threats - and Iran War Dissent

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee for the annual worldwide threats hearing - and is joined by FBI Director Kash Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and other officials. This marks her most prominent public outing in months and comes amid intense scrutiny over the U.S.-Israel military operation in Iran.

The hearing is dominated by fallout from the resignation of Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center and a close Gabbard aide, who stepped down Tuesday in protest. In a blistering post on X, Kent declared that Iran “posed no imminent threat to our nation” and accused the conflict of being driven by Israeli pressure and flawed intelligence - echoing pre-Iraq War criticisms.

Gabbard responded via her official X account: “After carefully reviewing all the information before him, President Trump concluded that the terrorist Islamist regime in Iran posed an imminent threat and he took action based on that conclusion.” She deferred to Trump’s Commander-in-Chief authority without claiming personal or agency-wide consensus on the threat assessment.

Adding fuel to the drama, Fox News reported (citing a senior administration official) that Kent was a "known leaker" sidelined from briefings months ago, and the White House had urged Gabbard to fire him over suspected leaks - but she did not. Subsequent clarifications from Gabbard's office indicated she was never directly ordered to do so (and would have complied if asked), while other sources disputed that any such request was made. The White House has since stated Gabbard faces no firing risk over the episode.

In the wake of Kent's resignation over Iran, several have pointed out that Kent was 'full send' on 'crushing their ballistic and nuclear capabilities' in 2020.

Definitely. I personally think we should have crushed their ballistic & nuke capes, but Trump has a plan, he has definitely earned the confidence of any clear eyed observer. — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) January 8, 2020

Lawmakers are expected to probe Gabbard on the intelligence justifying Operation Epic Fury, her own history of anti-interventionist views, internal dissent, and these reported tensions. The conflict, now in its 19th day, has seen U.S. strikes targeting Iranian missile sites, command centers, and proxies, with CENTCOM reporting ongoing progress toward objectives like destroying ballistic missile capabilities and denying nuclear ambitions.

Of note: Tucker Carlson will be interviewing Kent on his show tonight.

Mullin’s Bid to Head DHS: Border Security and Loyalty in the Spotlight

President Donald Trump tapped Sen. Markwayne Mullin earlier this month to replace former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who was dismissed amid bipartisan criticism of her leadership and amid a partial government shutdown affecting the department. Mullin, a Trump loyalist known for his hardline stance on immigration, testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.

In his opening remarks and exchanges, Mullin emphasized his priorities: accelerating mass deportations, strengthening border enforcement, overhauling ICE and FEMA operations, and addressing what he called longstanding agency dysfunction. He positioned himself as the ideal figure to execute the administration’s immigration agenda aggressively.

Drama emerged early when Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) confronted Mullin over for suggesting that Paul deserved to be attached by his nighbor...

"So, today, Markwayne Mullin, I’ll give you a chance. Tell it to my face. Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it." pic.twitter.com/wodEs9Hc9O — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) March 18, 2026

...prompting a response from Mullin referencing his family and faith.

"Before I can start my opening statement I have to address the remarks that the chairman made calling me a liar. Sir, I think everybody in this room knows I'm very and direct and to the point. And if I have something to say, I'll say it directly to your face. I said I can understand why your neighbor did what he did. Seems like you fight Republicans more than you work with us."

Markwayne Mullin to Rand Paul: "Before I can start my opening statement I have to address the remarks that the chairman made calling me a liar. Sir, I think everybody in this room knows I'm very and direct and to the point. And if I have something to say, I'll say it directly to… pic.twitter.com/kWJPT70lOt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2026

Democrats pressed with detailed questions on policy implementation during the shutdown, but Republican support appears solid. A committee vote could come as early as Thursday, with full Senate confirmation widely anticipated.

SAVE America Act: GOP Divisions and Filibuster Risks in Marathon Debate

On the Senate floor, debate entered its second full day on the SAVE America Act - which would mandate proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration and requires photo ID to cast ballots in federal elections.

Republicans advanced the bill Tuesday on a narrow 51-48 procedural vote (with Sen. Lisa Murkowski joining Democrats in opposition), but passage requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster. Internal GOP tensions persist over strategy: some push for messaging and pressure on Democrats ahead of 2026 midterms, while others worry about procedural pitfalls and limited leverage.

Trump has repeatedly called it his top priority, demanding swift action. Democrats decry it as voter suppression, and the extended debate—potentially lasting days or weeks with late-night sessions—serves as a high-profile political theater amid the broader national security crises.

Stay tuned for updates...