Carroll, Bryant, Dawson: The Ultimate Epstein Deep Dive

I’m starting to think that handing the Mossad pedo files to a bunch of Zionists might not be the best way to get the truth to the public. — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) February 27, 2025

After an underwhelming Phase 1 release of the Epstein Files by the Trump administration (still awaiting phase 2 by the way…) we wanted to bring together proper category experts.

Visit the ZeroHedge homepage tonight at 7:15 pm ET for the ultimate deep dive into government sex trafficking rings, hosted by Ian Carroll.

Panelist include Nick Bryant, author of The Franklin Scandal which is an absolute must-read for those wanting to learn more about government’s systematic pedophilia. Bryant spent the better part of a decade on the ground in Omaha Nebraska piecing together the salacious details behind Larry King’s operations that connected to the CIA and highest levels of the George HW Bush administration.

Also joining is Ryan Dawson who has done mountains of research into the Epstein case and its connections to the country of Israel.

We will see you tonight at 7:15 pm ET. Live and uncensored on the homepage and our X channel.