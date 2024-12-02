Cartels Demand Higher Border Crossing Fees After Trump Victory

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

Drug cartels and other human trafficking groups have begun demanding higher fees for illegals seeking to be smuggled across the border in the aftermath of President-elect Donald Trump’s comeback victory.

As Breitbart reports, illegals at an alleged “charity” shelter in Sonora, Mexico told a Mexican newspaper that the smuggling fee has doubled in recent weeks, with Trump’s victory and impending return to office being given as a major reason.

The previous fees of $5,000 have risen to at least $10,000, as illegals from all around the world, including Africa, Asia, and Central America, try desperately to sneak into the country before Trump returns to office.

The smugglers have also increased their fees for additional services, such as using vehicles to cross private property, with these fees increasing from $15,000 to $20,000.

Fees have also risen dramatically for certain illegals based on how far they have traveled to try to enter the United States illegally.

Chinese illegals are paying as much as $55,000 per person to attempt being smuggled into the U.S.

In fiscal year 2023, at least 24,000 illegals from China were apprehended trying to cross the southern border.

Other illegals paying increased fees include illegals from Africa and the Middle East, due to their designation as “Special Interest Aliens.”

President-elect Trump once again campaigned heavily on the issue of immigration, vowing to finish building the border wall that he started constructing in his first term, and to carry out the largest mass deportation operation in American history.

He has announced former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan as his new Border Czar, with Homan repeatedly vowing to do whatever is necessary to deport as many illegals as possible.