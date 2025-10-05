Cartels Dox, Set $10K Bounties To Kill US Immigration Officials: DHS

Cartels have doxxed and put bounties of the heads of several federal immigration officials - offering $10,000 to kill or $2,000 to capture them, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on Sunday. She did not specify whether the bounties applied to a particular agency such as ICE, or the US Border Patrol.

"We have specific agents who have had bounties put out on their heads," Noem told "Fox & Friends Weekend" earlier today.

"It’s been $2,000 to kidnap them, $10,000 to kill them. They’ve released their pictures; they’ve sent them between their networks. It’s an extremely dangerous and unprecedented situation."

🚨 @Sec_Noem BOUNTIES HAVE BEEN PLACED ON THE HEADS OF ICE AGENTS:

$2K TO KIDNAP, 10K TO KILL

This is domestic terrorism.

Send in the military to protect our agents.

Noem did not reveal which specific groups were issuing the bounties, saying only "It is gangs, it is cartel members and known terrorist organizations."

"They are making sure that they know which officers are out there and being extremely effective, and they want to take them down, because they want to try to stop the operations that are going that are that are keeping them from making money off their criminal networks."