Case Closed! Obama CIA Boss John Brennan Clears Himself Of Any Wrongdoing

Embattled former CIA Director John Brennan boasted on MSNBC over the weekend that he investigated himself and found no wrongdoing.

Brennan made the claims on Saturday’s edition of The Weekend in response to legacy media reports falsely claiming that DNI Tulsi Gabbard may have hampered the criminal case against him after she revoked the security clearances of potential witnesses.

“I don’t see any case against me. I have looked back on all of my actions and decisions, and with John Durham, the special counsel, and others that have looked at what we did — they were certainly consistent with our legal authorities and with the law,” Brennan said.

His remarks quickly circulated online, with critics mocking him for seemingly acting as his own judge and jury. In a sarcastic X post that garnered more than one million views, popular page Western Lensman wrote, “Well, that settles it then.”

John Brennan says after a thorough review of his own actions, he's concluded that "I just don't see any case against me."



Another account replied that Brennan “literally became the meme,” sharing an image captioned: “We’ve investigated ourselves and found we did nothing wrong.”

A third page added, “‘After careful consideration and examination of the evidence and lack thereof, I hereby find myself… Not guilty.’”

Brennan’s comments come as he faces a criminal investigation into his role in promoting the debunked conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The probe was opened at the referral of current CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who found that Brennan may have lied to Congress about the origins of the 2016 investigation into Russian meddling and the role the Steele Dossier played.

Brennan had long insisted the dossier played only a minor role, but newly declassified documents showed otherwise.

Files previously reported by Headline USA suggest the Obama administration systematically bypassed procedures in a rushed effort to paint Trump as a Russian asset following his election. According to Gabbard, this was carried out at the direction of then-President Barack Obama.

Legacy media have claimed that Gabbard’s actions may have stalled Brennan’s potential prosecution by making key witnesses less willing to participate. Those reports omit, however, that the DOJ can still compel their testimony through subpoenas.

Brennan himself acknowledged this during his MSNBC interview.

“Individuals who used to work in the government, even if their security clearances were revoked, they could be subpoenaed. They could be called to provide testimony in support of whatever allegations they have. I just – I don’t see a case there,” he stated.