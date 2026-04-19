Catching Print? New Feminist Trend Proves They Have Smooth Brains

For decades insecure women have used feminism as a vehicle to crusade against "body shaming" and male objectification - Which is essentially a war on men who dare to have beauty preferences.

Nearly every feminist movement has roots in female physical insecurity, from the "fat positivity" movement, to the "slut walk" protests, to diversity requirements that are eliminating attractive women from popular media, to the "inversion" movement in which average women deliberately make themselves uglier "in rebellion" against the men who were never interested in them in the first place.

It's no secret that female insecurity rules almost everything women do politically. One could say that feminism is essentially the weaponization of female insecurity as a means to gain power over society.

The latest trend to spew from the bowels of feminist activism is called "Catching Print" - Activists claim men are objectifying and shaming women, so women should objectify and shame men...by staring at and rating men's junk. The problem is, these people don't seem to understand that the vast majority of men simply don't care.

The trend is, of course, going viral on cesspool sites like TikTok, and it is being popularized by leftist media sites like Cosmopolitan. But, it does offer a perfect opportunity to peer into the mentality of the lowest common denominator and understand why marginalizing them is necessary.

The idea that men are worried about what grotesque feminists think of them is a desperate fantasy. However, these dumpy ladies have that problem covered; they simply pretend as if men are up in arms about the trend and scrambling to hide the bulge in their pants from prying eyes. As always, feminists build a strawman on social media and then tear him down. It's sad, but this makes them feel powerful.

Men sit with their legs spread for a reason - They're never worried about who is looking. If anything it would appear that activist women are jealous of modern men's ability to remain indifferent to women's judgements. And, to be clear, the idea of women trying to shame men into conformity is not new.

Narcissistic females have been using shaming as a manipulation tactic since the dawn of time. Almost every man in the world has been accused of having a "small unit" by a woman who was trying to distract from the fact that she is wrong. Women invented body shaming, mostly to undermine other women out of jealousy. Men's brains do not operate in the same manner.

What feminists call "body shaming" is often nothing more than men have standards and preferences in who they date. In the liberal west, women are applauded and rewarded for having extreme and often absurd preferences (6 feet, 6 figure income, 6 pack abs). Men are demonized merely for not dating fat chicks.

As for the idea of creepy men staring at women, all men know that this is subject to circumstance. If she finds the man attractive, it's not creepy for him to leer. If she doesn't find the man attractive, well, she should probably get over it or avoid going out in public. We have seen endless examples of what feminists consider "creepy", which includes men doing nothing more than glancing in their general direction.

It's time for the ladies to understand and accept the fact that they don't get to dictate who looks at them in public. By extension, men really don't care if women stare at them or the bulge in their pants.

A key element of the feminist agenda requires women to pretend as if they are constant victims, crying about oppression that simply doesn't exist. They then mobilize their smooth-brained movements to attack men for this fake oppression and "flip it". In other words, feminists falsely claim bad behavior by men as an excuse to justify their own bad behavior. It's a classic Marxist maneuver.

However, this old tactic is not working anymore. The methodologies of feminists have been exposed in recent years and men are wise to the game. Female shaming techniques hold no power and men are shrugging off the attacks. Today, men are more likely to whip out their "print" and slap a feminist in the face with it than actually care about her opinion.