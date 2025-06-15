"Caviar, Champagne And Lobster": MAGA's Exclusive $500K Private Club Launches - With Bessent, Bondi & RFK Jr. Partying With Tech Billionaires

On Friday night, DC's conservative elite celebrated the opening of 'The Executive Branch' - a members-only club which is the brainchild of Donald Trump Jr., 1789 Capital’s Omeed Malik, Christopher Buskirk, and Alex and Zach Witkoff.

Early invitees will have to pay a $500,000 founding member initiation fee, after which the club will admit another round of members in the fall with a $150,000 initiation fee and annual dues of $15,000.

The New York Post’s Lydia Moynihan reported on the star-studded affair:

While the president was not in attendance, Witkoff was present, joined by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, PayPal mafia member Keith Rabois, crypto billionaires Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, and Dr. Oz.

From the Trump administration, crypto and AI czar David Sacks, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were seen, alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Other opening-night guests included newly appointed Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth Jacob Helberg, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, UAE ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba, and Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Vice President JD Vance did not attend the opening.

The Executive Branch, located on Wisconsin Avenue, “is the first of its kind in Washington, D.C.—there is nothing else like it,” Malik said in an interview with the Post. “It’s consistent with our efforts at 1789 to invest in the parallel economy or, in this case, creating an entirely new experience.”

At a lavish gathering Friday, attendees indulged in an opulent spread of caviar, champagne, and lobster, evoking comparisons to the extravagance of the Gilded Age, one guest told the Post. Attendees also dined on fine foods cooked in beef tallow instead of seed oil—a nod to the Make America Healthy Again movement led by Kennedy.

The venue was heavily guarded by former Navy SEALs and was not open to the media, or as attendees refer to it, the Fake News.