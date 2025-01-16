The CBO Lowers Expected Immigration, Birth Rate, And Population Growth

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com,

Deaths are expected to exceed births within a decade...

A Congressional Budget Office Report Lowers Population Growth.

Beginning in 2033, annual deaths exceed annual births in CBO’s projections, and net immigration is projected to more than account for the population growth from 2033 to 2055.

The annual number of births is projected to exceed the annual number of deaths through 2032. Those net births account for about one-sixth of projected population growth during that period; net immigration accounts for the rest.

In CBO’s projections, the population increases from 350 million people in 2025 to 372 million people in 2055, growing at an average rate of 0.2 percent per year. That rate is less than one-quarter of the average growth rate seen from 1975 to 2024 (0.9 percent per year).

In CBO’s projections, the number of people age 65 or older grows more quickly than the number of people ages 25 to 54. That difference affects the number of people who are employed, because people age 65 or older are less likely to work and are generally eligible for Social Security and Medicare. In addition, the number of people age 24 or younger declines in CBO’s projections.

In CBO’s projections, fertility rates continue to be lower than the replacement rate—the fertility rate required for a generation to exactly replace itself in the absence of immigration—which is 2.1 births per woman. Mortality rates generally continue to decline, and immigration becomes an increasingly important source of overall population growth.

CBO projects fertility rates on the basis of its assessment of past trends. For the 20 years before the 2007–2009 recession, the total fertility rate averaged 2.02 births per woman. After peaking at 2.12 in 2007, that rate has generally fallen, largely because of lower fertility rates among women ages 15 to 24. The total fertility rate was 1.64 births per woman in 2020 and declined slightly, to 1.62, in 2023 (the most recent year for which data were available when these projections were made). In CBO’s projections, the total fertility rate equals 1.62 births per woman in 2025, 1.60 in 2035, and 1.60 in 2055.

The fertility rate for women under 30 is projected to keep falling: from 0.79 births per woman in 2025 to 0.62 by 2055. The rate for women age 30 or older is projected to increase, from 0.84 births per woman in 2025 to 0.98 by 2055, in part because CBO expects women to delay bearing children until older ages.