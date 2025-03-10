"CBP Home": Trump Admin Auto-Updates Biden's 'CBP One' App For Self-Deportations

The Trump administration has repurposed the controversial Biden-era 'CBP One' cell phone app into a self-deportation app called "CBP Home," according to Fox News' Bill Melugin.

Illegals who still have the CBP One app on their phones will receive an auto-update to the new app, while DHS can use data from prior CBP One registrations to track migrants for removal.

The new app allows illegal aliens and migrants in the US to register with CBP to self deport. They fill out biographical information, including their countries of citizenship, which country they plan to return to, their alien registration numbers, contact information, and it allows them to upload photos of themselves to confirm their identity. All of it is then submitted to CBP, and they leave the country. -Bill Melugin via X

"The CBP Home app gives aliens to option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," said DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. "The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system."

According to DHS, it is significantly cheaper for the US if illegal aliens choose to self-deport, allowing the agency's limited ICE resources to focus on targeting criminal aliens.

CBP data shows that roughly 40-50 thousand migrants were entering the US each month via the CBP One app during the Biden administration.