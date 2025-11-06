CBP Reports Historic Low In October Border Encounters

Authored by Kimberley Hayek via The Epoch Times,

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported its lowest number of encounters with illegal immigrants on record for October, while achieving six months of zero releases under current enforcement policies.

As the Trump administration’s border enforcement has resulted in historic lows in illegal immigrant encounters, this October represents the lowest start to a fiscal year in CBP history.

Preliminary Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data reports 30,561 total encounters nationwide—a 29 percent decrease from the prior October record low of 43,010 in fiscal year 2012, as well as a 79 percent decrease from October 2024.

“History made: the lowest border crossings in October history and the sixth straight month of ZERO releases. This is the most secure border ever,” Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

“Thank you, President Trump and our brave DHS law enforcement. You make America proud!”

The results align with a recent trend of declining illegal immigrant encounters across all border sectors.

October marked the sixth consecutive month of zero releases by the U.S. Border Patrol, meaning every apprehended individual was processed in line with immigration laws.

In September, border crossings were 93 percent below the peak under the Biden administration.

From Jan. 21, the day after Trump’s inauguration, through October, southwest border enforcement encounters totaled 106,134, which is lower than the Biden administration’s average monthly encounters of 155,485.

Daily apprehensions along the southwest border in October averaged 258, fewer than 11 per hour and 95 percent below the daily average of 5,110 from February 2021 to December 2024.

October 2024 averaged 312 apprehensions every four hours, equivalent to one full day’s apprehensions under current policies. October’s 9,845 apprehensions were 62 percent below the prior October low of 26,039 in fiscal year 2018.

“Our mission is simple: secure the border and safeguard this nation,” CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said in a statement. “And that’s exactly what we are doing. No excuses. No politics. Just results delivered by the most dedicated law-enforcement professionals in the country. We’re not easing up—we’re pushing even harder.”

As of Sept. 27, 2 million illegal immigrants had been removed from the country or self-deported, the DHS has said.

“Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement in September.