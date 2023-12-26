CBS News Reporter Makes "Dark" Prediction of 'Black Swan Event' In 2024

Herridge made the call during a round table discussion when she was asked by host Margaret Brennan about what we could expect to see unfold over the coming year.

“Well, mine’s a little dark,” Herridge stated.

“I just feel a lot of concern that 2024 may be the year of a black swan event. This is a national security event with high impact that’s very hard to predict.”

.@CBS_Herridge predicts in 2024, the U.S. may have "a national security event with high impact that's very hard to predict," pointing to ongoing wars and U.S. division as factors creating "fertile ground for our adversaries like North Korea, China and Iran" to take advantage of. pic.twitter.com/Vx8MTnn1W8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 24, 2023

A black swan event is defined as a major catalyzing event that seems unpredictable at the time, but with the benefit of hindsight seemed inevitable.

The event must have an extreme impact when it occurs, with examples including the subprime mortgage crisis of 2007-2008.

A black swan event can also be positive, but in this context Herridge asserted that it would have negative consequences for America.

“There are a number of concerns- concerns, I have that factor into that,” explained Herridge.

“Not only this sort of enduring, heightened threat level that we’re facing, the wars in Israel, also Ukraine.”

“And we’re so divided in this country in ways that we haven’t seen before. And I think that just creates fertile ground for our adversaries like North Korea, China and Iran. And that’s what concerns me most,” she added.

Host Brenna agreed with the investigative reporter, responding, “A lot of people are up at night with that concern, Catherine. At least in this town.”

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch.