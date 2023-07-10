"Ceaseless Escalation": RFK Jr Slams Biden For Sending Cluster Bombs To Ukraine

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has blasted Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, calling it part of a “ceaseless escalation” that is endangering the planet.

Kennedy noted in a tweet that former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted last year that the use of cluster bombs constitutes a war crime.

“Now President Biden plans to send them to Ukraine. Stop the ceaseless escalation! It is time for peace,” RFK Jr. added.

He also noted that Biden has historically opposed monstrous cluster bombs, but is now seemingly not all that bothered.

Biden was opposed to cluster bombs In 1982 as well, when he opposed their sale to Israel. What happened to his conscience? — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 8, 2023

Here is Psaki making the aforementioned admission in 2022:

BREAKING: Here is Jen Psaki in 2022 saying that using cluster bombs is a war crime



The Biden Admin is sending cluster bomber to Ukraine today pic.twitter.com/dSMKqumDm1 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2023

In separate posts, Kennedy pointed out how practically every civilised nation has banned cluster bombs because of how horrific they are and how many innocent people, including children, are killed by them:

These munitions scatter bomblets across the landscape. Many fail to explode — until children pick them up later. They have caused thousands of injuries and deaths to civilians. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 7, 2023

Cluster bombs are supposed to be used as a weapon of last resort. But we were told Russia is divided + Ukraine is winning the war. Why not use the opportunity to propose a favorable peace? #Kennedy24 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 9, 2023

Hey Americans, is this what you really want? War with Russia? Seriously? If that ISN’T what you want, call your Senators and demand they keep us out of war. You can find their contact info here. Call them!https://t.co/cbKE5OGEkV — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 10, 2023

The Biden administration announced plans to primarily send to Ukraine M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM).

The UK, Spain, Germany & Canada have all issued statements condemning the use of such munitions.

When questioned by a reporter Sunday on why the U.S. is now doing this, Biden replied “We’ve run out of ammunition.”

Joe Biden wasn't supposed to say the quiet part out loud: "We've run out of ammunition". But now that the cat's out of the bag, one must ask whether continued support of Ukraine's military is even feasible as the conflict rages on. pic.twitter.com/jddIrHlSM8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 9, 2023

He also claimed this was the reason on CNN:

"It took me a while to be convinced to do it," President Biden tells @FareedZakaria about his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as its ammunition supply runs low. pic.twitter.com/eQNyYSHn1h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 7, 2023

The White House ludicrously claimed on Friday that Ukraine says it will use the cluster bombs ‘carefully’:

W.H.’s @JakeSullivan46: “Ukraine has provided written assurances” that they will use our cluster bombs “in a very careful way” pic.twitter.com/C2xq8NXeye — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 7, 2023

Fortunately for Biden, there's no anti-war left in the US Congress to bother him about this.



There are a few left-ish commentators, otherwise loyal to Democrats, who are making some noise about it, but by and large this will go forward without protest.https://t.co/DxH3SnEWWj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 7, 2023

