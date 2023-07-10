print-icon
print-icon

"Ceaseless Escalation": RFK Jr Slams Biden For Sending Cluster Bombs To Ukraine

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jul 10, 2023 - 03:15 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has blasted Joe Biden’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, calling it part of a “ceaseless escalation” that is endangering the planet.

Kennedy noted in a tweet that former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki admitted last year that the use of cluster bombs constitutes a war crime.

“Now President Biden plans to send them to Ukraine. Stop the ceaseless escalation! It is time for peace,” RFK Jr. added.

He also noted that Biden has historically opposed monstrous cluster bombs, but is now seemingly not all that bothered.

Here is Psaki making the aforementioned admission in 2022:

In separate posts, Kennedy pointed out how practically every civilised nation has banned cluster bombs because of how horrific they are and how many innocent people, including children, are killed by them:

The Biden administration announced plans to primarily send to Ukraine M864 155-millimeter artillery shells, known as Dual-Purpose Improved Conventional Munitions (DPICM).

The UK, Spain, Germany & Canada have all issued statements condemning the use of such munitions.

When questioned by a reporter Sunday on why the U.S. is now doing this, Biden replied “We’ve run out of ammunition.”

He also claimed this was the reason on CNN:

The White House ludicrously claimed on Friday that Ukraine says it will use the cluster bombs ‘carefully’:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0
Loading...