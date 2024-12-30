Celebrating The Death Of Woke And The Resurrection Of Common Sense

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

Years ago when the woke takeover of government and popular media was hitting a crescendo, I often struggled to put the horrifying development into the proper words. That is to say, woke isn’t just about DEI or blaming the “patriarchy” – These things are tools that leftists use, but the goal of the movement has always been the destruction of the western world. Woke represented the perverse inversion of every aspect of western society and human morality – To explain such evil requires a concise analysis.

In the movie ‘Platoon’, directed by Oliver Stone, Charlie Sheen’s character is a young soldier cast into the nightmare of the Vietnam War. Regretting his decision to volunteer, he makes a disturbing observation:

“Hell is the impossibility of reason. That’s what this place feels like. Hell.”

This description perfectly summarizes the core aspirations of the woke movement; to create a world where all reason is impossible. A world where all logic and critical thought are admonished. A world where lies are celebrated and the truth is treated as treason. A society that’s not allowed to claim its own heritage because it has been labeled “racist”. A culture perpetually walking on eggshells as leftist hall monitors loom over us, gatekeeping our every moment. What we witnessed as a society over the past decade has been a calculated nuclear attack on the very fabric of the human soul.

Some of us saw these developments within the PC movement coming. However, it’s a very different experience to predict a calamity vs living through that calamity. To see a living breathing monster in action can be daunting.

There was a point, I believe, in 2021-2022 where we came within a razor’s edge of civil war. You could feel it in the air; millions of Americans were fed up and ready to wipe the political left off the face of the Earth (such a conflict might still happen). I don’t think progressives realize how lucky they are that conservatives are patient.

At bottom, the outcome of the 2024 election represents a total condemnation of the woke religion. Even if you don’t like Donald Trump or the GOP in general, there is no denying that the Democrats lost because they embraced far-left zealotry. Kamala Harris, a DEI candidate, is the ultimate example of Get Woke, Go Broke (her campaign spent over a billion dollars, putting them in the red, only to lose the presidency anyway).

In light of this great turning point in our cultural history and because 2024 is quickly coming to a close, I just want to relate a few observations on why the woke cult lost and applaud some of the much needed changes that are happening in our nation’s return to normalcy.

Celebrities And The Media Don’t Matter Anymore

The worship of corporate icons has ended. Hollywood is dying. Most studios are now scrambling to get rid of their DEI programs and put out content that appeals to conservatives (or at the very least, content that doesn’t piss us off). Actually putting out products that make your customers happy instead of acting like the customers owe you something? Imagine that…

For generations Hollywood and the media have treated Americans like a captive audience beholden to the establishment. In recent years, though, a new trend developed in which companies simply stopped trying to cater to audiences and began acting as if we are REQUIRED to consume their woke content. Communists despise the free market, not because of wealth inequality, but because the existence of consumer choice forces the elites to serve the public rather than the public serving them.

This behavior has destroyed the old celebrity edifice and made such people obsolete. So-called “journalists” have also met with a dire fate as their kingdom of spin crumbles. They can’t control the news if no one listens to them anymore. It’s truly a beautiful thing.

Democrats Realize Abortion Is Not A Winning Issue

During the election campaign the vast majority of Democrat Party focus was fear mongering over the loss of access to abortion. I’m not sure when killing babies became some kind of sacred liberty for progressive women – For the longest time it was treated as a shameful but convenient way to avoid responsibility for one’s actions; because that’s what it is.

It’s not “health care”. It’s not bodily autonomy (because the rights of the baby are ignored). It’s not a safety net to prevent death during childbirth because abortion laws don’t interfere with that option anyway. It’s always been about birth control for irresponsible women who refused to use preventative measures or close their damn legs.

The sexual revolution and abortion go hand-in-hand. You can’t encourage sexual promiscuity as a social norm without the consequences involved, unless you also allow people to kill those consequences. But I’m getting the sense that newer generations are starting to see the circular destructive nature of this dichotomy. I think they are getting sick from it and they’re looking for a little purity.

This is why abortion ranked near the bottom of almost every poll of most important issues to Americans during the 2024 election. Leftists claimed there would be a societal uproar over abortion rights once Roe v Wade was overturned. It never happened. They said there would be a massive “blue wave” of Democrat election victories. The opposite occurred. In the end, abortion access just doesn’t matter that much.

The Transing Of Children Is A Red Line For Most Americans

Conservatives said it over and over again – Leave the kids alone. The leftists refused to listen. The effort to introduce gender ideology into schools and children’s entertainment was expansive. Not only did they try to confuse children about their basic genetic make-up and biological roles, they also tried to expose kids to sexualized discussions to the point of grooming.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the moment the left went after the kids was the moment they lost the culture war. That’s when the mask came off and centrists realized that everything conservatives were warning about when it came to progressives was true. That’s when the Democrats alienated the middle-road voters and the independents.

It does make sense in a Machiavellian way; a large percentage of woke activists don’t have kids and probably never will. In order to pass on their cultism they have to steal YOUR kids and brainwash them. It’s the only way progressives can perpetuate their species.

Nobody Cares About Making A Woman President

Would people vote for a woman for president if she was honest, forthright, intelligent and logical? Probably, but the Democrats don’t have such candidates and the idea of overlooking basic competence and honesty just for the sake of having a woman in the White House is not appealing to the public. They don’t care about identity politics, which is why Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris were both crushed by Donald Trump.

The political left has long sought to force their own made-up social taboos on the rest of us, from personal identity to race to gender to sexual orientation. What they don’t seem to grasp is that people want candidates with a plan. Nothing else matters and “victim status” is irrelevant.

Have ancestors that were slaves? No one cares. Are you gay? Irrelevant. Do you think you should win simply because you’re a woman and women are historically less represented in government? Maybe you’re special, maybe you’re not, but there’s nothing special about a career victim.

Open Borders Ideology Is Dead

Along with the economy, the border crisis issue was the most important factor on the minds of Americans during the election. Housing expenses are going through the stratosphere. It’s not surprising that the public doesn’t want a bunch of third world parasites using government subsidies to snake homes out from under native Americans and drive up rental costs.

Illegals sneaking into the country also work for lower pay, often under the table, driving down wages for citizen workers and craftsman and making industries like construction less enticing. Yes, Americans would do these jobs, just not for a 30% to 50% wage cut. And since tens of millions of migrants have flooded into the US, the fact that they work for less doesn’t help with prices. The massive extra demand actually sucks up supply and inflates prices further.

The progressive notion of the “American melting pot” no longer holds any magic for the average American. The “migrant dream of the 1920s is irrelevant today. We don’t want other cultures flooding the west, and we don’t want millions of people that don’t intend to assimilate. Leftists still don’t understand that their open border narrative has failed. Nationalism and protectionism are the winning positions. No foreigner is entitled to American access. If they get it, they should be thanking their lucky stars instead of acting is if it’s something they’re owed.

Comedy Is Making A Comeback

Remember when calling your friends gay or retarded was normal and no one threw a tantrum over it? Remember when comedy equaled tragedy + time and people knew how to laugh in the face of adversity? Well, we’re bringing that tradition back and there’s nothing the woke pearl clutching losers can do about it.

It might not sound very important, but anyone familiar with the writings of Erasmus, including his ‘Praise Of Folly’, knows the problems that arise when an ideological movement is incapable of laughing at itself. Humor often requires self examination and a truthful eye, which is something authoritarians greatly fear. If you can laugh at the establishment, then the establishment loses power.

There have been times when Christianity was incapable of self reflection and humor and it hurt conservatives as a whole. Today, though, most humorless people reside among progressives. They have dominated our cultural institutions for many years because they used to respect humor. Finally, thanks to the independence of online content creators, the cultural power has been taken away from leftist elites and is returning to the people.

I’m noticing, with great relief, that most people are starting to smile again. It’s slow and it’s subtle, but comedians are far less inclined to walk on eggshells these days. It’s a big change from only a few years ago. Never forget, the left tried to take our laughter away and control what we’re allowed to make fun of. Without humor, society crumbles.

There are many other shifts in America that are making daily life bearable again and I can’t cover them all here. My point is that these wonderful steps away from the woke chasm are worth celebrating. To be sure, there is more work to be done and a lot of damage to be mended. However, take heart in the knowledge that most of the country is finally awake and we are, in one great chorus, opposed to wokeness.

* * *

