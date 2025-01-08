CEO Of UK Non-Profit Forced To Apologize For 'Accidentally' Following Tommy Robinson On X

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The CEO of a professional body of therapists in the UK has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after it was discovered that he was following Tommy Robinson on X.

James Esses notes that the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists were informed back in August that its Chief Executive Steve Jamieson’s personal X account was following Robinson, who the organisation describes as a “far–right activist.”

The non-profit organisation conducted a five month investigation into the matter led by trustees and even appointed a barrister as an independent investigator.

Not that he praised Tommy Robinson. Not that he amplified or re-posted Tommy Robinson. But that he was ‘following’ Tommy Robinson, from his own personal X account.

A sub-committee was established with a barrister appointed to investigate, in order to reflect the ‘gravity of the situation’.

Even more ludicrous, the investigation found that ‘on the balance of probabilities it was deemed that this was an accidental follow’.

The outcome? The CEO has been forced to issue a ‘personal apology for his actions’. In this apology, he has apologised for the ‘hurt, distress, fear and anger that this caused’.

This is utter madness, from a body of therapists.

In a statement, the RCSLT announced “Our response to the incident was slower than it should have been,” and that “Our responses to the incident lacked objectivity, empathy, and compassion, and failed to align with the values of the organisation.”

Jamieson was instructed to issue his own statement apologising for ‘accidentally’ following Robinson on X, in which he stated ” I am deeply sorry for the hurt, upset, distress, fear and anger that this caused members, colleagues and staff,” adding that “For members to see this, at a time of racial hatred and riots, must have been deeply shocking.”

He added, “Whilst I cannot turn back the clock, I have learnt from this and want members, staff and other RCSLT stakeholders to know that I recognise I have let you down and I am truly sorry.”

Britain is at a new level of totalitarianism. — ShayShayLaPromeneuse (@HadEknuff) January 6, 2025

Apparently accidentally and unintentionally following someone on X whose views some members of the organisation disagree with is completely unacceptable.

This is a Struggle Session:



Public Apology and Confession.



Guilt by Association.



Disproportionate Response.



Emphasis on Collective Harm. — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) January 6, 2025

The Peoples Republic of Britain holding struggle sessions. — Ice Jester 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) January 6, 2025

If he’d followed Huw Edwards or another nonce, nothing would happen. Make it make sense. — just my opinion 🇬🇧 (@VotedReform) January 6, 2025

You’re not even allowed to ‘accidentally’ see what the unperson is saying on X, even if you also might disagree with them.

This is ludicrous. People follow accounts that they vehemently disagree with to see what they’re saying, it’s not always because they agree with them. https://t.co/84VuOPb7Ie — Richard 🐎 (@Richx183) January 6, 2025

So following an idiot/ criminal / hate stirrer on X is now a breach of professional standards.



Are we still allowed to listen to such people when they are interviewed or voice clipped on the evening news? Or do we have to turn the volume down and look away while they speak? https://t.co/jbmEN5uuVa — Almut Gadow (@AlmutGadow) January 6, 2025

Whatever your opinion of Tommy Robinson is, this is just nuts.

Whatever happened to independent thought or critical thinking? You can’t think about anything if you don’t read anything from another viewpoint. Unbelievable overreach. — Coach (@rowinggeek) January 6, 2025

