Chaotic Bodycam Video Shows Trans Florida Student Confront Cop Over 'Misgendering' Before Arrest

Newly released police bodycam video shows a University of Central Florida student confronting a campus officer over pronouns before being pepper-sprayed, tased, and taken away in handcuffs.

The footage shows Jarrett Vick, a 27-year-old blue-haired UCF student from Treasure Island, Florida, shouting at an officer who had arrived at a campus building on an unrelated call. The video was recorded in February 2025 but released Friday by the YouTube channel Inside The Blue TV.

"Why do you let those pigs get away with this? They are not supposed to be here," Vick says at the start of the clip.

The officer tells him to lower his voice or be placed in handcuffs. Vick responds by cursing at him: "Fucking try it. Are you threatening me? You're threatening me."

The officer calls for backup on his radio. "He is having a breakdown," he tells dispatch - at which point Vick screams, "She! She! Just say the right pronoun!"

The officer draws his pepper spray and orders Vick to calm down, deploying it when he does not. A university employee appears and attempts to defuse the situation.

"Get away! Fuck you! Fuck you, cop!" Vick shouts, and the employee walks off.

Later in the footage, Vick is seen stomping his foot and shouting "She!" at the officer, and asks the university employee to tell the officers to use the right pronouns, saying it is causing him a lot of distress.

"She, sheeee!!!!!" Vick shrieked. "Just say the right pronoun!"

He was taken into custody after being tased by a second officer, according to the video, which followed Vick attempting to kick and swing at the officers. He is then shown being placed in the back of a squad car. The incident is dated Feb. 5, 2025.

Approached by the Post, Vick said he had been "fucking harassed by the cops" and blamed them for what he described as harassment from the media.

Court records show Vick was charged that day with battery on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. He pleaded not guilty to all three counts. His most recent court appearance is dated Jan. 16, and Orange County records list the cases as closed. He is listed as male in his arrest records.