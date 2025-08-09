Chaotic NYC 'Safe' Injection-Sites Put On Notice By Trump

Democrats fully own the crime and chaos plaguing major cities, after decades of failed progressive experiments that have only backfired spectacularly, transforming some parts of America's largest metropolitan areas into lawless, crime-ridden no-go zones.

There's an urgent need for course correction and to restore law and order in major cities run by rogue Democratic leaders whose failed social justice policies (influenced by leftist billionaires and their NGOs), like defunding the police and "safe" injection sites, have only fueled more crime, chaos, and disorder on the streets.

President Trump's "Ending Crime and Disorder on America's Streets" executive order, issued late last month, has put these taxpayer-funded safe injection sites on notice.

Safe injection sites, such as those run by nonprofit OnPoint NYC in East Harlem and Washington Heights, supervise illegal drug use under the guise of harm reduction.

A clear legal precedent was set in 2019 under President Trump's first term via the Department of Justice that successfully blocked a proposed safe injection site in Philadelphia under the Controlled Substances Act. The Third Circuit upheld the decision, and the Supreme Court let it stand. That ruling could now be used against NYC's injection sites if the Manhattan U.S. Attorney chooses to follow Philadelphia's lead.

Trump's new order calls on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to ensure that none of its "discretionary grants" indirectly fund such sites, which have been causing significant problems at the local level.

Passed out people line the streets near the safe injection site in East Harlem. Source: NYPOST J.C. Rice

The New York Post released a new report that shows the chaos, madness, and violence outside OnPoint's East Harlem headquarters on a typical afternoon.

This scene unfolded around 4:30pm on a recent Wednesday afternoon on East 126th, by the OnPoint center. Source: NYPOST J.C. Rice

Some argue that safe injection sites in NYC don't address the root problem of addiction and continue exacerbating the drug crisis.

Neighbors say they’ve repeatedly called 311 and 911 about the situation. Source: NYPOST J.C. Rice

"They're just delaying overdose deaths because they don't address the underlying pathological behavior, which is really injecting yourself with poison," said Charles Lehman, a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Neighbors say the drug use spills outside the walls of the East 126th center and onto the street. Source: NYPOST J.C. Rice

"Americans deserve to feel safe in their cities and towns. President Trump is providing decisive leadership to protect public safety and end the surrender of our great cities to disorder, homelessness, and crime," said White House spokesperson Harrison Fields.

The nation has come a long way from this.

This is what Albany and Binghamton, New York looked like in the mid 1960s (on Pearl and Endicott Street, respectively).



Why don't you take a stroll through there, today?

See how that goes. https://t.co/E6sF7m8Hzh pic.twitter.com/1VmBOpX2ti — ib (@Indian_Bronson) January 24, 2024

Many inner-city communities continue to face hardships after decades of failed progressive policies that are now coming home to roost in a new era of accountability. The White House is moving forward with course-correction measures to address the decay and failed policies put forth by activist Democrats in cities.