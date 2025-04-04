Charity Involved With Adolescence Suggested Boys Engaging In "Locker Room Banter" Can Lead To "Genocide"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

The charity which met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer over a plan to screen the Netflix show Adolescence in UK schools previously published material suggesting that boys engaging in “locker room banter,” advocating for “strict gender roles” and “bragging” can ultimately lead to genocide.

Yes, really.

Adolescence is a 4 part drama based around a 13-year-old white boy who murders a girl after being radicalized by incel culture and ‘Manosphere’ social media influencers like Andrew Tate.

Despite the fact that the show is a complete work of fiction, it has somehow become a rallying cry for new policies and laws which will ultimately lead to more online censorship.

The child character in the show is a white boy from a married home, despite producers admitting the plot was primarily based on the murder of a 15-year-old black girl by a black Ugandan immigrant.

Tender has been instrumental in working with the producers of the show to bring it to a wider audience, leading to a plan to broadcast the series in all UK schools which has been backed by the government.

Representatives from Tender in addition to Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne and producers Emma Feller and Jo Johnson met with the UK Prime Minister on Monday.

Tender's CEO at the Downing Street roundtable

As Charlotte Gill documents, Tender previously published a ‘pyramid of sexual violence’ which suggests that teenage boys engaging in “locker room banter,” “bragging,” “objectification,” and adhering to the attitude that “boys will be boys” can ultimately lead to sexual assault.

Here is some learning material from @TenderUK, the taxpayer-funded (£3.4 million, 2020-24) charity, coming to schools in the aftermath of Adolescence.



Its pyramid explains how men go from bragging to genocide.



There's also colonialism in there.

Not only that, the pyramid ludicrously asserts that such behavior is on a scale that can end up resulting in “femicide,” “homicide,” “gang rape,” “murder” and even “genocide.”

That’s quite a leap.

Gill also uncovered a document showing that Tender had received £3.4m in taxpayer funding from 2020-24 via government grants and government contracts.

I don't know if Adolescence is a Psyop, but let's just say that Tender, the charity working in conjunction with it, was very ready to go, PR wise, on the day of its release (13th March).



Tender received £3.4m in taxpayer funding from 2020-24.

The charity has also featured pro-transgender actor and activist David Tennant as a speaker at one of its events.

During the event, Tennant asserted, “Our boys and young men need diverse role models who demonstrate the many ways to be a man.”

'Our boys and young men need diverse role models who demonstrate the many ways to be a man, and how treating others with respect is the greatest show of strength.



David Tennant, Tender Awards 2024

As we document in the video above, Adolescence is a tool of social engineering that pins the blame for “toxic masculinity,” online radicalization and violence towards young women on white British boys, a complete inversion of the truth.

