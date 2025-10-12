Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Wants To Wear Plain Clothes In Court To Gain Sympathy Among Potential Jurors

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Defense attorneys representing the man accused of assassinating conservative commentator Charlie Kirk last month filed a court motion on Thursday asking a judge to allow him to attend in-person court hearings wearing plain clothes and without shackles.

A police mugshot shows Tyler Robinson, the suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University, in Orem, Utah, in this photo released by the Utah Department of Public Safety, on Sept. 12, 2025. Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via Reuters

During his first court appearance, Robinson was seen wearing jail clothing and what appeared to be an anti-suicide smock. He made his first court appearance virtually.

In the motion submitted to Judge Tony Graf, his attorneys argued that the change in clothes is needed to ensure that potential jurors are not impacted by seeing Robinson in jail garb and with shackles. They cited interest in the case, including 18,000 search results for his first court appearance.

“With each development in the case generating thousands of articles and comments online, the likelihood of potential jurors seeing and drawing conclusions regarding Mr. Robinson’s guilt and or deserved punishment from obvious signs of pretrial incarceration will only increase,” said his attorneys, led by public defender Kathryn Nester.

They added that “given the pervasive media coverage in this case, the repeated and ubiquitous display of Mr. Robinson in jail garb, shackles, and a suicide vest will undoubtedly be viewed by prospective jurors and will inevitably lead to prospective juror perception that he is guilty and deserving of death.”

The defense’s motion cited the murder case against Bryan Kohberger in Idaho, noting that his attorneys successfully persuaded a judge to allow him to wear a suit and appear without cuffs in the courthouse. Kohberger pleaded guilty to four murders in July as part of a deal to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

“In the modern age of ubiquitous internet access and unrelenting media attention to high-profile criminal cases,” Robinson’s attorneys also wrote, “the prejudicial effect of a criminal defendant appearing in shackles, jail attire, and bullet-proof or suicide vests at any hearing threatens fundamental fairness.”

They also said that Robinson does not have a criminal record and has been well-behaved in custody.

He was charged several days after Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10 with the capital aggravated murder charge, which carries the possibility of the death penalty, as well as felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice. A judge ordered that he be held without bail.

Authorities, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, have said they believe that Robinson acted alone. Family members said Robinson “had become more political in recent years,” Cox said, describing a recent family dinner during which he expressed displeasure with Kirk’s views, while prosecutors have said his family stated that he expressed left-wing political views.

They also said he was in a romantic relationship with his roommate, a man who identified as a transgender woman. Bullets that were recovered in the case allegedly contained anti-fascist and video game-related messages, said prosecutors and Cox.

Prosecutors said Robinson took responsibility for Kirk’s assassination after his family members confronted him about it. He also allegedly left behind a message to the roommate suggesting that he took responsibility.

Kirk, a conservative influencer who was close to President Donald Trump, was shot and killed while hosting a debate at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. In response, Trump administration officials and the president have been criticizing calls for violence motivated by political disagreements and suggested that Kirk’s death was, in part, motivated by such rhetoric.

Robinson is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.

* * * Got a Multitool yet? We appreciate your support.