Charting The Percentage Of (Real) Women Competing At The Olympic Games (1896–2024)

For the first time ever, an Olympic Games has achieved gender equality. Half of all competing athletes at Paris 2024 are women. But how did we get here?

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, tracks the share of male and female athletes participating through the Olympic Games over the years.

Data is sourced from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as of 2024.

The Long Road to Olympic Equality

Paris 2024’s achievement comes more than a century after women were first allowed to participate in the games, as it happens, in Paris 1900.

Summer Olympic Games % Share of Female Athletes % Share of Male Athletes 1896 0 100 1900 2 98 1904 1 99 1908 2 98 1912 2 98 1920 3 98 1924 4 96 1928 10 90 1932 10 91 1936 8 92 1948 10 91 1952 11 90 1956 13 87 1960 11 89 1964 13 87 1968 14 86 1972 15 85 1976 21 79 1980 22 79 1984 23 77 1988 26 74 1992 29 71 1996 34 66 2000 38 62 2004 42 58 2008 42 58 2012 44 56 2016 46 54 2020 48 52 2024 50 50

Note: Figures rounded.

Back then, only 22 women took part in five sports: tennis, sailing, croquet, equestrian, and golf. They represented roughly 2% of the entire competition. Hélène de Pourtalès, a sailor representing Switzerland, became the first woman Olympic champion.

Since then women’s participation has ticked up slowly. It took until halfway through the 20th century to reach 10%, and then another three decades to cross 20%.

However, in the last four decades especially, the IOC has made a concerted effort to boost women’s participation. In 1976 for example, women were allowed to compete in three new sports: basketball, handball, and rowing. And then in 1991, the IOC mandated that new sports introduced to the Games had to have at least one event for women.

Aside from opening up eligibilities, the IOC also set quotas for National Olympic Committees to meet, and created mixed-gender events.

Beyond just the competition however, women are still underrepresented on the coaching and refereeing side. For example only five sports (tennis, triathlon, canoeing, sailing, and hockey) have achieved gender parity in their judges.

