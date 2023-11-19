print-icon
Cheney, Kinzinger, And "Sham" J6 Committee Under Fire After Friday Footage Dump; GOP Senator Calls For Investigation

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Nov 19, 2023 - 01:45 PM

Ever since Friday's release of more than 40,000 hours of Jan. 6 Capitol Police security video, dozens of clips debunking the Jan. 6 committee's 'violent insurrection' narrative have been floating around X.

Mike Lee raises questions

In response to the exculpatory footage that the Jan. 6 committee never showed the American public, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) has raised significant questions about the handling of security footage.

Lee's statements directly challenge the integrity of the now-disbanded committee, particularly addressing the roles of its former Republican members, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. He also accuses the committee - particularly those two, of selectively sharing information.

After Cheney attempted to hit back with her 'best hits' Jan. 6 footage, Lee replied: "Liz, we’ve seen footage like that a million times. You made sure we saw that—and nothing else."

Lee also called for an investigation into the committee itself, labeling it a "sham" and questioning the use of taxpayer dollars in its operations. He insinuates that crucial information about the committee's work could have been "deliberately lost or destroyed," casting doubts on the committee's transparency and objectivity.

The argument continued throughout the day, with Lee linking to a NY Post article with the headline "FBI lost count of how many paid informants were at Capitol on Jan. 6, and later performed audit to figure out exact number."

Kinzinger swings and misses all day

In response to the backlash, Kinzinger made a stupid joke comparing Jan. 6 protesters to US army helicopters providing fire for South Vietnamese ground troops attacking the Vietcong in 1965.

Twice.

He also retweeted about a dozen similarly stupid jokes (check out his timeline).

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack was disbanded in January 2023, after releasing its final report in December 2022. The committee, comprising seven Democrats and two Republicans, faced criticism for its composition and the perceived partisanship in its approach.

Kinzinger did not seek reelection, and Cheney lost her primary, marking a significant shift in the Republican landscape. The release of the security tapes by Johnson is seen as a step towards transparency, allowing the public to form their own opinions about the events of January 6, away from the committee's narrative.

