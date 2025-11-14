Chicago Mayor Asks The UN To Intervene In Trump's Deportation Efforts

Chicago's Mayor, Brandon Johnson, has been an utter disaster for the Windy City since he took office in 2023. Chicago is facing a $1.1 billion budget shortfall in 2026, a high unemployment rate and they had 44,840 licensed businesses operating in the area in 2024, which is fewer businesses than any year in the past decade.

After declaring that his government would do everything in its power to make Trump's deportation efforts in Chicago impossible, Johnson stated in October that he was “defending humanity”. The sabotage that ensued caused Trump's deployment of the National Guard to protect ICE agents from violent protesters. "Operation Midway Blitz" has been met with roving gangs of (most likely funded) activists. They have engaged in a series of confrontations, stalking immigration officers, blocking them and attempting to set arrestees free.

In some cases they have even tried to murder ICE agents.

Deranged Brandon Johnson claims he’s “defending humanity” from Trump. pic.twitter.com/R53bqe1y0y — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Keep in mind that this chaos is being created in order to prevent the Trump Administration from enforcing basic US immigration law. Numerous countries around the globe apply similar or more strict standards everyday - But for some reason when the US defends the integrity of its borders the action becomes an international subject of concern.

The benefits of illegal immigration for Democrats are many. Higher population through the National Census gives power to states and districts with the most illegal aliens (the census only counts bodies and does not separate illegals from legal citizens). Increasing raw population means blue states and cities can ask for more federal dollars and subsidies. In places without voter ID, illegals can and do vote in local elections.

Finally, Democrats also operate in the assumption that one day they will be able to pass sweeping amnesty legislation, making millions of illegals into citizens and securing a vast voting block that will keep progressives in power for decades to come.

It's not surprising that Brandon Johnson would continue his crusade to stop lawful deportations, this time in an address to the United Nations Human Rights Council in which he called on the UN to investigate Trump's immigration operations and "hold the US accountable".

Chicago Mayor Johnson asks the United Nations to intervene and stop ICE 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/ZhNHPBBcnS — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 10, 2025

“I call on this council to hold the federal government of the United States to the same standards of accountability you apply elsewhere in the world. No country should be above international law. Human rights are universal–or they are meaningless. Chicago has long been part of this struggle. I invite the U.N.’s independent experts to visit Chicago to witness both our challenges and our progress firsthand. And I urge the Human Rights Council to consider additional measures of accountability, including a special session to examine the worsening human rights crisis in the United States.”

"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," Johnson told the UN last week. "And in Chicago, we stand united to defend our shared dignity, our safety and our freedom."

The irony of this should be addressed. Beyond the operations of liberal NGOs, the UN has been one of the most prominent forces behind propaganda and funding for migrant caravans seeking to invade the US. UN agencies like the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) provide humanitarian aid, including cash assistance, debit cards, shelter, food, and transportation assistance, to migrants in countries from South America to the U.S. border.

The UN helped to create the immigration crisis in the US, and now a Democrat mayor of one of America's largest cities is asking that the UN hold the President "accountable" as he tries to fix the problem they engineered.

At bottom, no person or group has a "human right" to enter another country illegally. No foreign person or group is entitled to access US borders wot the US economy. And, every nation has the right to expel foreign invaders with extreme prejudice. This means no "due process" as we understand it in America. No courtrooms. No lawyers and no debate.

If you are determined to be living in the country illegally, you get the boot immediately. Human rights have nothing to do with it and "international law" is irrelevant.